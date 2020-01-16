e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘India will fight back no doubt’ - Aaron Finch

India vs Australia: ‘India will fight back no doubt’ - Aaron Finch

While lauding his bowlers for their superb show in the middle overs, Finch hinted that Josh Hazzlewood could get a chance in the second ODI by resting either Pat Cummins or Mitchell Starc.

cricket Updated: Jan 16, 2020 13:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Rajkot
Australia's captain Aaron Finch
Australia's captain Aaron Finch(AP)
         

Australia captain Aaron Finch has no doubts that India will “fight back” in the second ODI here Friday after being battered in the series-opener in Mumbai. Australia gave the hosts a reality check with a crushing 10-wicket win in the lung-opener on Tuesday, riding on David Warner and Finch’s unbeaten hundreds. But Finch said it would be silly to take India lightly as they boast of world-class players.

“That was a pretty good performance. I think our fielding was a little bit sloppy but all in all we ar really happy with how the boys went,” he was quoted as saying by ‘cricket.com.au’ after the win in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: India Predicted XI: Big changes expected with series on the line

“They (India) will fight back no doubt. They are a great side, got some world-class players,” Finch said talking about what to expect from Friday’s match.

Chasing a below-par 256, David Warner (128 not out) and Finch (110 not out) shared a record opening stand as Australia cantered home in the first ODI. Asked about his opening partner’s batting display, the Australia skipper said: “He (Warner) is playing unbelievably well I think. It’s so hard to bowl to him once he gets in. He hits the ball all around the ground, so stopping him from scoring is so hard. “He is so clear with how he is going to bat, his footwork is pretty good. His mental state is unbelievable when he is out in the middle. He is so clear with his thoughts and his game. He is in top shape.”

While lauding his bowlers for their superb show in the middle overs, Finch hinted that Josh Hazzlewood could get a chance in the second ODI by resting either Pat Cummins or Mitchell Starc in an effort to manage their workload. “To be able to control such a damaging top-order with their lengths is brilliant. The ball just swung enough to keep them in the game all the time. They were so accurate which you have to be in these conditions,” he said.

“The bowling line-up will obviously be discussed with Josh (Hazzlewood) on the sidelines. With back-to-back games and pretty quick and a reasonably heavy Test load, I’m sure Josh will come in for one of them (Cummins or Starc) at some point.

“(But) Unless it’s a forced change with a niggle or injury, I don’t think it would be much,” he added.

India vs Australia 2020 Series

