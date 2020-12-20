e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘It’ll be now tougher without Kohli’, Shahid Afridi predicts a difficult way ahead for India in series Down Under

India vs Australia: ‘It’ll be now tougher without Kohli’, Shahid Afridi predicts a difficult way ahead for India in series Down Under

India vs Australia: While many experts of the game lambasted India’s disheartening defeat, Afridi backed India to make a strong return.

Dec 20, 2020
Afridi backs India for strong comeback
Afridi backs India for strong comeback(Twitter)
         

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi came up with a tweet after India succumbed to an 8-wicket defeat against Australia in the Adelaide Test on Saturday. The former all-rounder has backed arch rivals India to bounce back in the rest of the matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

After taking a handy lead of 53 runs, Virat Kohli & Co surrendered against the Australian attack lead by Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. Resuming their innings from 9 for 1 on the third day of the play, the tourists were bowled out for 36 for 9 which turned out be their lowest score ever in Tests.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘How can two innings change the thought process’ - Ajay Jadeja backs Prithvi Shaw for 2nd Test

While many experts of the game lambasted India’s disheartening defeat, Afridi backed India to make a strong return. He also praised Cummins and Hazlewood for their impeccable performances with the ball. Afridi also pointed out that the rest of the series will not be easy for the tourists without their best batsman and captain Kohli.

“Brilliant display by Cummins and Hazelwood today, really enjoyed top-quality Test match fast bowling after long time. Indian batting is still capable of fighting back but it will be now tougher without Kohli,” Afridi tweeted.

Here’s the post:

 

The Australia pace duo - Hazlewood and Cummins - wreaked havoc in Adelaide on Saturday, bowling out India within 20 overs of their innings. None of the Indian batsmen, including skipper Virat Kohli could score in double digits.

The visitors managed to put a paltry 90-run target for the Aussies to chase. In reply, Joe Burns, who has been struggling with his form, came up with an unbeaten 51 off 63 deliveries to guide his team to victory. With this this, Australia now lead the series 1-0.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘The last time I saw that would have been under-12s’ - Former Aussie seamer Damien Fleming shellshocked at India’s abject batting

Both teams will now gear up to lock horns in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne which starts on December 26. Meanwhile India received another blow as Mohammed Shami got ruled out from the remainder of the rubber with a fractured arm.

