India vs Australia: ‘Jadeja is allrounder, Chahal is pure bowler, was it a like-for-like replacement?’ - Henriques

cricket

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 21:12 IST

Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques on Friday questioned whether India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal can be described a “like for like” concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja. Chahal came as Jadeja’s concussion substitute in the first T20I against Australia in Canberra. Jadeja, during his unbeaten 44-run innings, was struck in the helmet by Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc. Chahal spun his web to register figures of 3/25 as India picked up a 11-run victory.

To add to the frustrations of the Australians, Chahal was named the man of the match award for his performance. Speaking at the virtual post-match press conference, Henriques said that the Australian team is not doubting that the Indian team required a concussion substitute for Jadeja.

Also read: Sanju Samson reveals what happened after Ravindra Jadeja returned to dressing room

“There was no doubt that Jadeja was hit on the helmet and there could have been a concussion. A decision was taken that there was a concussion and a replacement was made. We are not doubting that,” Henriques said..

“But was it a like-for-like replacemen? That is the question. Jadeja was more of an all-rounder and he had done his batting. Chahal is a (pure) bowler,” Henriques further said.

Moises, though, added that he is not questioning ICC’s concussion replacement rule and also believes that India had the right to seek a replacement for Jadeja.

“ICC’s rule is fine, sure there should be (concussion) replacement. We are not talking about the decision to make the replacement. Only thing we are saying is there should be a like-for-like replacement. That is the way to do going ahead, I think,” Henriques added.

“I don’t know how the decision (to make replacement) was arrived, I am not involved in those things. There are doctors to do that and it’s not our job to take those decisions,” he further said.

India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The two teams will meet again on Sunday.