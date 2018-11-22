India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah eyes personal milestone ahead of Melbourne T20I

Jasprit Bumrah has been a stalwart for India in the bowling department and the fast bowler will be looking to complete 50 wickets in the shortest format of the game as India take on Australia in the second T20I encounter in Melbourne on Friday.

With 47 wickets from 38 matches, Bumrah has been quite impressive for India and he was one of the better performers for the side in the first T20I as he returned with figures of 1/21 in three overs.

Jasprit Bumrah is currently the leading wicket taking pacer since his debut in T20Is and with an economy rate of 6.74, he has also conceded the least amount of runs among the top 5 in the list.

Overall, he is the second highest wicket taking bowler since his debut after Rashid Khan in T20Is and the he has taken 26.55% wickets of India’s total wickets taken by pacers since his debut.

When it comes to Australia, Bumrah has enjoyed a good run of form against the hosts and he needs just one wicket to become the fourth highest wicket taking bowler against them in T20Is. He is currently joint fourth with Shahid Afridi of Pakistan with 11 wickets.

India will like to reassess their playing combination while aiming for a swift turn-around when they take on Australia in the second T20I in Melbourne on Friday. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, which comprise three back-to-back matches in a short span of five days.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 19:09 IST