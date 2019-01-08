India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah rested for ODI series against Aussies and T20I series against Kiwis

He was the star of the show when it came to the Indian bowling attack in the just-concluded Test series against Australia and the team management has decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the ODI series against Australia and the T20I series against New Zealand. Bumrah finished with 21 wickets in the series and was undoubtedly the star of the show. While Mohammed Siraj replaces Bumrah in the ODI team for the series against Australia, Siddarth Kaul will be a part of the T20I series against the Kiwis.

In a release, the BCCI said: “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to rest India pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the forthcoming ODI series against Australia and the tour in New Zealand. Keeping in mind the work load of the bowler, it was best felt to give him adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia. Mohammed Siraj will replace Bumrah in the squad for the Australia and New Zealand tour. Siddarth Kaul has also been drafted into the squad for the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand.”

India skipper Virat Kohli had spoken about Bumrah’s contribution in the historic series win against Australia when he said: “If your fast bowlers are happy and fighting as a team, you can win anywhere in the world and you have a chance to beat any side in the world anywhere,” he said.

“In the past 12 months I would rate their contribution as far above all the batsmen that have contributed this season.”

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 10:38 IST