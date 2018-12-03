India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah’s lethal yorker in practice game fires warning to Aussies - Watch

India bowlers didn’t have much to celebrate when they took on Cricket Australia XI in a warm-up match ahead of the first Test in Adelaide.

After India had put on 358 runs in the first innings the bowlers were taken for over 500 runs against an inexperienced CA XI, eventually finishing on 544 thanks to century by Harry Nielsen.

Jasprit Bumrah who is expected to be one of the bowlers who take to the field when the first Test starts on December 6 was not initially used by skipper Virat Kohli. He came on to bowl in the 150th over and wrapped up the tail in the 152nd over with a brilliant Yorker.

Jasprit Bumrah cleans up the final CA XI wicket. All out for 544, a lead of 183.



Scorecard: https://t.co/bRjvo3LvLP #CAXIvIND pic.twitter.com/4cmRhPLEOX — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 1, 2018

That after the last wicket pair of Jackson Coleman and Luke Robins had added 65 runs for the 10th wicket. Bumrah removed Coleman with a typical Yorker that crashed into his off stump.

The yorker left the tailender completely bamboozled and not surprisingly the Mumbai Indians’ fast bowler with a perfectly executed delivery.

India are likely to go in with three seamers and a spinner in the first test at Adelaide and Bumrah who made his Test debut against South Africa earlier this year is expected to lead the pace attack.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 13:18 IST