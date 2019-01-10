India vs Australia: Justin Langer issues warning to Virat Kohli & Co

Australia coach Justin Langer Thursday said India should expect some hard times after beating his side on their own turf.

India won the four-match Test series 2-1 against Australia to record their first win Down Under in 11 attempts spanning 71 years.

Langer was part of the Ricky Ponting-led side on their tour of India in 2004 when they became the first team from Down Under to win a Test series in India. And the current Australia coach feels that Virat Kohli’s men would be feeling a similar high to what the touring Australians experienced in 2004.

However, he warned India that having achieved history in Australia, the only way is downhill for Kohli’s side.

“After losing in 2001, in 2004 when we finally beat India in India at Nagpur, without doubt that was the Everest moment of my cricket career. So I am sure for most of the Indian players, especially Virat Kohli, it feels the same but when you are at the top, things are on the way down,” he warned the visitors.

After contesting three T20s and four Tests, India and Australia will now vie for supremacy in the 50-over game. The first of game the three-match series will be played on 12 January at the SCG.

Langer feels his side will be up for the Indian challenge in the ODIs.

“They will be very buoyed and excited but we plan to fight for every thing. They have a good one-day team and we are up against it. Let’s hope we are better than we were in the Test series,” Langer said.

The Australian coach felt his side has the talent but just needs to apply itself a bit more. “It’s the exciting thing, when you lose a series to India, its disappointing but it helps you get better and it’s the same where we are at the moment. “It is an unbelievable opportunity for us in Tests and ODI cricket to get better and we have to do that. We have the talent, now we have to look at the experience and ability, and aspire to do it,” he said. Australia have made an addition to their squad with batsman Ashton Turner coming in for Mitchell Marsh who is suffering from gastroenteritis and is not available for the first ODI. Australia have recalled off-spinner Nathan Lyon to their ODI squad, and Langer said that this is a move keeping the World Cup in mind, but didn’t commit if the hosts would play two spinners in the first match of the series itself.

“Lyon’s record in white ball cricket is very good and he is the best spinner in the world. So it would be a waste of opportunity if we don’t play him in white ball cricket particularly with the World Cup coming up.

“He is also a gun fieldsman. He is nice and fit, and a gun fielder. I cannot wait to see how he goes and he is also excited about it,” he said. In addition, he spoke about Australia’s World Cup preparations, and how they are close to finding the group of players in a bid to retain their 2015 title this summer.

“No one ever feels locked in. We have a clear plan how we will play our one-day cricket between now and the World Cup. It will be a great opportunity for Lyon and for our batsmen, as we have 10-15 games before the World Cup. So we will pick our (final) side after that. As always we will look to prepare well and win the World Cup,” he said.

“In the next few months we will have a group of players together and build towards the World Cup, for which we have a clear idea of who we would like to have but we will have to wait,” he signed off.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 13:51 IST