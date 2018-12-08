India vs Australia: Justin Langer responds to Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘defensive mindset’ criticism

Australian head coach Justin Langer has defended his team after Sachin Tendulkar’s opined the hosts played very defensively on the second day of the Adelaide Test. Travis Head hit a stubborn half-century to keep the hosts in the hunt after their top order slumped under sustained pressure from India’s bowlers. His efforts helped steer Australia to 191-7 in reply to India’s 250.

Also Read: India vs Australia live cricket score, 1st Test Day 3 in Adelaide

Following the end of second day’s play, Sachin wrote on social media: “#TeamIndia should make the most of this situation and not lose their grip. The defensive mindset by the Australian batsmen at home is something I’ve not seen before in my experience. @ashwinravi99 has been very effective and has played a role to help the team be on top, for now.”

#TeamIndia should make the most of this situation and not lose their grip. The defensive mindset by the Australian batsmen at home is something I’ve not seen before in my experience. @ashwinravi99 has been very effective and has played a role to help the team be on top, for now. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 7, 2018

Langer defended his players after Sachin’s criticism and said that this Australian side is still very young, especially the batting department and they will learn the art of playing in the longest format as they go along.

“The teams that Sachin would have played against started with Allan Border and David Boon, and Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh, and Ricky Ponting,” Langer told Fox Cricket. “Guys that had great Test match experience and they knew their game, were comfortable in their own skin and they knew what to expect.

“Whereas we’ve got a team at the moment who are very inexperienced in Test match cricket, particularly our batting side.

“They’re just fighting as hard as they can, they’re fighting their backsides off, they’re always looking to score but the wicket is tough, and it’s a slow outfield. That’s the beauty of Test cricket, it’s bloody hard work.”

“We have to be patient with them. You can’t give these guys 30 or 50 matches of Test match experience. They have to earn it,” Langer added.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 07:28 IST