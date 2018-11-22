India vs Australia: Justin Langer reveals what victory in Brisbane T20I meant for hosts

Relieved at being able to break a run of recent reverses with a four-run win over India in the first T20 International, Australia coach Justin Langer said they were tired of being “bashed up”.

Glenn Maxwell carried on his impressive form with 46 off just 24 balls, Marcus Stoinis made 33 from 19 balls, while leg-spinner Adam Zampa (2/22 off four overs) was Man of the Match for Australia in Brisbane.

“What did it (the win) do the team? I loved seeing the way we were brave. We talked about it. Aussies are great at getting to a point where (we say): ‘We have had enough of this. It doesn’t matter what part of our summer - we have had enough of it’,” Langer was quoted as saying by the ‘Sydney Morning Herald’.

“We have had enough of getting beaten, we have had enough of getting bashed up and I just loved how brave the boys were. The way they fielded, the way they batted, they were brave, they had a red-hot dip.

“That’s what Australians are good at, aren’t we? We get to a point - we say: ‘You know what, we have had enough of this. When are we going to turn it around?’ It was a rare win for Australia since the ball-tampering fiasco in South Africa, and just their second from five matches this home summer.

“Hopefully, they were some really good signs. The way they ran around, dived around, there were some challenging overs with the bowling but let’s not underestimate we are bowling to some great players as well,” Langer said.

“It’s going to be an arm-wrestle all summer. India are a very good team but there are some really good signs.”

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 22:23 IST