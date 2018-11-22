India vs Australia: Virat Kohli needs to improve as a captain - Shahid Afridi

The Indian cricket team started their tour of Australia on a disappointing note as Virat Kohli & Co were defeated by four runs (D/L) in the first T20 International in Brisbane. When asked about the game, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi said that Virat Kohli is one of his favourite players but he believes Kohli needs to improve as a skipper.

“Virat Kohli is one of my favourite players but he needs to improve as a captain,” Afridi told Times Now.

“India-Australia series is going to be a very exciting contest and this Indian team has what it takes to beat Australia in Australia but the team needs to play together,” he added.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar felt that under no circumstance should Kohli have handed the No.3 slot to Rahul in the opening game of the series.

“I don’t think Kohli should have batted at No.4. In the first match of the tour, you want to bat on the position you generally bat on. It is only when you have won a series, you take such chances,” Gavaskar said in the post-match show.

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke echoed the sentiments and said: “Virat Kohli is that batsman who can come in, take a few balls and bat till the end and win you games. I would want to see him bat up the order at No.3. He can even open but not go down the order.”

