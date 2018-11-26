India vs Australia: KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant’s inconsistency worries Sanjay Manjrekar

India may have come from behind the level the three-match T20I series 1-1 in Sydney on Sunday, but former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar isn’t too pleased with the performance of batsman KL Rahul and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. The pundit feels that their lack of consistency has meant that the team has had to play a bowler who can bat in the form of Krunal Pandya. The move to drop Yuzvendra Chahal hasn’t gone down too well with him either.

Taking to Twitter, Manjrekar wrote: “Rahul and Pant’s inconsistency with the bat inducing India (perhaps)to play Krunal Pandya - A bowler who bats. India would be a stronger team if Chahal plays & so does Krunal in place of a batsman. What do you guys think? #INDvAUS.”

India skipper Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya were the top performers for India as they defeated Australia by six wickets. Batting first, Australia were able to score 164/6 with Krunal Pandya taking four wickets. Pandya’s orthodox left-arm spin came in handy during the middle overs after the hosts had sped to 68-0 in the ninth over. With figures of four for 36, he was a tad expensive again but got India the timely breakthroughs.

But the visitors made short work of the chase with Kohli scoring a brilliant half century. Rohit Sharma (23 off 16 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (41 off 22 balls) provided India with a perfect start as the opening pair shared a partnership of 67 runs off 33 balls. The duo did not let the Australia pacers settle down as Nathan Coulter-Nile and Mitchell Starc went for 20 and 22 runs respectively in consecutive overs.

After the first dismissal, Virat Kohli walked in and what followed was an absolute masterclass. The India skipper paced his innings brilliantly and with 61 off 41 deliveries, he guided the visitors to a comfortable victory. Although India lost the wickets of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul in quick succession, Virat was not bothered and he played an impressive knock with four fours and two sixes to make sure that his side cruised to victory with two balls to spare.

