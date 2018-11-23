India vs Australia: Krunal Pandya castles Glenn Maxwell, his reaction is priceless - Watch

Krunal Pandya got a rude taste of international cricket down under in the first T20 international against Australia in Brisbane as he was carted all around the park by the Aussie batsmen. Pandya was taken apart on a placid track as he leaked 55 runs from his 4 overs, and that cost India the match. It was a surprise then for many fans to see him being retained in the playing XI at Melbourne.

Of all the Australian batsmen, Glenn Maxwell was the most severe on Pandya as he hit the left arm orthodox spinner for three consecutive sixes in an over and eventually took as many as 36 runs of his bowling.

So, when the two came face to face at the MCG with Australia in a spot of bother, many Aussie fans must have thought that their moment has arrived.

Maxwell did get a boundary off Pandya’s second over but he didn’t look comfortable. Finally it was the Indian who had the last laugh as he bowled a peach of a delivery to breach Maxwell’s defense and clean bowled the Aussie batsman.

"That's a peach!"



Glenn Maxwell was brought undone by a beauty from Krunal Pandya#AUSvIND @bet365_aus pic.twitter.com/nG4YtTOaGf — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 23, 2018

The emotion and expression on Krunal Pandya’s face after the dismissal showcased his feeling as he had got the better of his nemesis from the first match.

Maxwell was dismissed for 19, while Pandya ended with respectable figures of 1/26 but the match could not be finished as it was eventually abandoned due to rain.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 16:38 IST