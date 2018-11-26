India vs Australia: Kuldeep Yadav enters Top 5 of ICC T20 rankings

Kuldeep Yadav has made quite a splash already in his short international career and the left arm wrist spinner added another feather his cap after a strong showing in the T20 international series against Australia.

Kuldeep picked up 4 wickets from 3 outings and finished the series with a brilliant economy rate of 5.50 runs per over. His performance has seen him enter the elite of T20 bowlers as he made it to the top 5 of the ICC rankings for bowlers in the shortest format.

With 714 rating points, Kuldeep is behind fellow Asian spinners, Shadab Khan of Pakistan and Afghan talisman Rashid Khan.

Apart from Kuldeep the other Indian player to make a big impact after the series is left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan. The southpaw’s scintillating display in the first and third matches of the series has seen him jump to the 11th spot among batsmen with 681 rating points. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma continue to occupy the 6th and 9th positions on the table respectively.

India continue to remain second behind Pakistan in the ICC T20I team ratings

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 14:47 IST