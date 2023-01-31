Home / Cricket / 'Last time they served us a green top': Steve Smith's 'irrelevant' jibe on Indian pitches ahead of IND vs AUS series

'Last time they served us a green top': Steve Smith's 'irrelevant' jibe on Indian pitches ahead of IND vs AUS series

cricket
Published on Jan 31, 2023 05:21 PM IST

Steve Smith, the recipient of the Allan Border medal, has insisted that the decision to skip tour games comes from his and the team's learning from the last India tour, where the BCCI served the touring party green pitches.

Former Australia captain Steve Smith(Getty)
Former Australia captain Steve Smith(Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

In less than 10 days, the world will witness the renewal of one of world cricket’s greatest rivalry as India host Australia for a four-Test series Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India, who have retained the trophy winning the last three Test series against Australia – once at home and twice on their soil – will be up for a stern Test as the Aussies are coming well prepared. Not only are the Australians landing in India with a heavily-stacked star-studded squad, they have ensured that the players ready for spin-friendly tracks which await them. Having left the Australian shores on Tuesday morning, the players underwent intense practice on pitches that were especially made in Sydney, instead of playing one-or two tour games in India.

Steve Smith, the recipient of the Allan Border medal, has insisted that the decision to skip tour games comes from his and the team's learning from the last India tour, where the BCCI served the touring party green pitches, a stark contrast to the kind of wickets the Test matches were played on. In 2017, when Australia last travelled to India for the BGT, they had lost the series 1-2, with Smith, who was the captain back then, terming the idea of a tour match 'irrelevant'.

Also Read - 'We no longer trust': Australia legend accuses India for ‘denying quality preparation’ before Border-Gavaskar Trophy

"We normally have two tour games over in England. This time we don't have a tour game in India. The last time we went I'm pretty sure we got served up a green top (to practise on) and it was sort of irrelevant. Hopefully, we get really good training facilities where the ball is likely to do what it's likely to do out in the middle, and we can get our practice in," Smith told the Daily Telegraph.

"We'll wait and see when we hit the ground. I think we've made the right decision to not play a tour match. Like I said, last time they dished up a green top for us and we barely faced any spin, so it's kind of irrelevant. We're better off having our own nets and getting spinners in and bowling as much as they can."

This will be Smith's third Test series in India having featured in the 2013 and 2017 series. Australia have not beaten India in a Test series on their soil since 2004, and Smith, who had a sensational the last time round scoring 499 runs at a brilliant average of 71.28, is ready to hit the ground running and change that trivia.

"It's certainly huge. I don't know if it's (winning in India) the final frontier. I've never won there, I've been there twice (for Tests), it's always difficult playing there. India and England – our two opponents over the next six months – are probably our biggest as an Australian Test cricketer. We've got some challenges in front of us, but the guys are ready for it," he pointed out.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
steve smith india vs australia bcci pat cummins + 2 more
steve smith india vs australia bcci pat cummins + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out