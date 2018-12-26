India vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd Test, Day 1 in Melbourne: Agarwal to debut, Indian batting under pressure

Live updates: India have axed their openers, a debut is confirmed for Mayank Agarwal and in many ways the series is on the line. A win here for the visitors and they can retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Tim Paine and Australia won in Perth and now appear to be a much-more formidable unit. The bowling of the both the sides look top notch, and once again, the batsmen will be under pressure to step up a deliver the goods.

4:28 hrs IST Pitch report There is a nice covering of grass on this pitch. The pitch curator has experimented with the playing surface a lot and eventually he has left 15mm of grass on it. There is a bit of moisture present on the deck too. This pitch doesn’t crumble a lot and captain should elect to field first.





4:22 hrs IST Greatest player in the world “And it is great because of this guy, Virat Kohli — the greatest cricketer on the planet. And now we have an Australian captain in Tim Paine, a class act. Toe to toe, box office,” Warne said in a video for Fox Sports, shared by Brett Lee on Facebook.





4:01 hrs IST Kohli wants the batsmen to step up “The batsmen must step up collectively. I won’t say individually whether someone needs to do that or not, but as a batting unit, we have to definitely put up a better performance,” Kohli sent out a loud and clear message for his batting unit.





3:46 hrs IST Huge day for Mayank Agarwal The young man from Karnataka is all set to make his Test debut and this promises to be a cracking day for him to stamp his authority on Test cricket. This is what his coach expects from his ward.



