India vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd Test, Day 1 in Melbourne: Agarwal to debut, Indian batting under pressure
India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1: Catch all the live score and updates from the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground with our live blog.
4:28 hrs IST
4:22 hrs IST
4:14 hrs IST
4:01 hrs IST
3:46 hrs IST
3:41 hrs IST
3:32 hrs IST
Live updates: India have axed their openers, a debut is confirmed for Mayank Agarwal and in many ways the series is on the line. A win here for the visitors and they can retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Tim Paine and Australia won in Perth and now appear to be a much-more formidable unit. The bowling of the both the sides look top notch, and once again, the batsmen will be under pressure to step up a deliver the goods.
Pitch report
There is a nice covering of grass on this pitch. The pitch curator has experimented with the playing surface a lot and eventually he has left 15mm of grass on it. There is a bit of moisture present on the deck too. This pitch doesn’t crumble a lot and captain should elect to field first.
Greatest player in the world
“And it is great because of this guy, Virat Kohli — the greatest cricketer on the planet. And now we have an Australian captain in Tim Paine, a class act. Toe to toe, box office,” Warne said in a video for Fox Sports, shared by Brett Lee on Facebook.
That beaming smile
A special moment for @mayankcricket who is all set to make his debut at the MCG 📸🇮🇳👌🏻 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/r0J0eD9rXz— BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2018
Kohli wants the batsmen to step up
“The batsmen must step up collectively. I won’t say individually whether someone needs to do that or not, but as a batting unit, we have to definitely put up a better performance,” Kohli sent out a loud and clear message for his batting unit.
Huge day for Mayank Agarwal
The young man from Karnataka is all set to make his Test debut and this promises to be a cracking day for him to stamp his authority on Test cricket.
This is what his coach expects from his ward.
Promises to be a spectacle
Boxing Day: 26C and fine. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ldSAiADTNB— Andrew Faulkner (@AndrewFaulkner9) December 25, 2018
The Boxing day clash
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd Test between India and Australia from the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The series is all square at 1-1 and the team which clinches this match will have one hand on the Border-Gavaskar trophy