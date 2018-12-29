 India vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd Test, Day 4 in Melbourne: India aim for quick runs
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd Test, Day 4 in Melbourne: India aim for quick runs

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Live Updates: Catch all the live score and updates from the 4th day of the ongoing Test match between India and Australia from the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

By HT Correspondent | Dec 29, 2018 03:59 IST
Live updates: Day 3 belonged to Jasprit Bumrah who destroyed Australia with a 6-wicket haul as the hosts conceded a 292-runs lead. India then suffered a collapse as Pat Cummins sliced through the top order, but the lead has already grown to 346 which looks to be decisive on a pitch which is playing a lot of tricks. However, the forecast is not too cozy for the next two days and this only adds to the intrigue of this Test match. (Full scorecard)

 

Follow India-Australia live score and updates:

3:59 hrs IST

Kohli missed out on a number of records

Virat Kohli has been a force to be reckoned with in 2018 but the India skipper’s year came to an anticlimatic end when was dismissed by Pat Cummins for a duck on Day 3 of the third Test match against Australia in Melbourne.

These are the number of records he missed out on.

3:49 hrs IST

Weather update

Melbourne received early showers today, but the covers are being dragged off which is great news for India.