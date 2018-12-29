India vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd Test, Day 4 in Melbourne: India aim for quick runs
India vs Australia 3rd Test, Live Updates: Catch all the live score and updates from the 4th day of the ongoing Test match between India and Australia from the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
-
3:59 hrs IST
Kohli missed out on a number of records
-
3:49 hrs IST
Weather update
Live updates: Day 3 belonged to Jasprit Bumrah who destroyed Australia with a 6-wicket haul as the hosts conceded a 292-runs lead. India then suffered a collapse as Pat Cummins sliced through the top order, but the lead has already grown to 346 which looks to be decisive on a pitch which is playing a lot of tricks. However, the forecast is not too cozy for the next two days and this only adds to the intrigue of this Test match. (Full scorecard)
Follow India-Australia live score and updates:
Kohli missed out on a number of records
Virat Kohli has been a force to be reckoned with in 2018 but the India skipper’s year came to an anticlimatic end when was dismissed by Pat Cummins for a duck on Day 3 of the third Test match against Australia in Melbourne.
These are the number of records he missed out on.
Weather update
Melbourne received early showers today, but the covers are being dragged off which is great news for India.
A few showers very early this morning but the rain has stopped and the covers are coming off #AUSvIND 🤞 pic.twitter.com/tjselyftB6— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2018