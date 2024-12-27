India vs Australia LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 2: IND hope Bumrah's 2nd new ball spell brings curtains down on Smith, AUS
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 2: The opening day of the famous Boxing Day at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed IND and AUS dominating certain periods of play. At 311/6, Australia have the edge, but India aren't lagging behind much either. With Jasprit Bumrah having already taken three wickets, and raring to go with the second new ball, India would be eager to wrap this Australian innings quickly.
Day two will now define how the rest of the match, and potentially the series, progresses. At 311/6, the game is in the balance, but with the pitch only expected to get spicier and present more of a challenge for batters, a lot could depend on how India perform with bat in hand in the first innings. The first digs has been a consistent struggle for the touring team, but with Australia once again putting runs on the board, there will be no option of folding cheaply with rain unlikely to play a significant role as it did at the Gabba.
Australia showed that there is value for runs on offer, at least early on at the MCG. While there will be plenty in the pitch to keep Australia’s pacers very interested, counter-punching and not letting Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Scott Boland settle into a good rhythm will be key for India’s top order. They will have to find a balance between being looking to unsettle Australia and risking their wickets, however, with most batters in search of runs, particularly in the top order.
It will be interesting to see what combination India go ahead with following the dropping of Shubman Gill, whether KL Rahul will drop into number three and let Rohit Sharma return to opening the batting after mediocre performances in Adelaide and Brisbane, or if Rohit will be the one taking up that crucial number three slot. Rahul has been the closest thing to a Pujara-type blocker for India, looking self-assured and contained in his batting so far this series, which might convince the Indian think-tank to have him play that role and protect the likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant just a little bit extra.
Play began with Jasprit Bumrah making life uncomfortable for young debutant Sam Konstas, but the teenaged Australian batter met fire with fire to make it a memorable day out for fans in the stadium, and announced himself to the world stage with a rapid-fire 60 off 65 deliveries in the first session. Konstas repeatedly went for scoops and reverse scoops off Bumrah’s bowling, nullifying India’s strike man with creative and brave batting that was unique to any opening batter in Test cricket.
He was dismissed soon after his 50 after being caught LBW by Ravindra Jadeja, but Konstas’ punchy batting at the top made the jobs easier for the rest of Australia’s top order, as all four managed to cross the half-century mark. Usman Khawaja finally made a score of significance before toe-ending a pull shot off Bumrah to KL Rahul at short mid-wicket, while Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith looked to put their troubles behind them as they batted confidently and fluently to put Australia firmly in control.
Labuschagne’s dismissal, however, opened the floodgates for India as they finally managed to dismiss Travis Head cheaply, Bumrah getting rid of the dangerous southpaw as unorthodox fielding positions had him second-guess himself and leave a delivery that flicked the top of off stump. Mitchell Marsh continued to have a quiet series as he departed soon after, Bumrah’s third wicket of the day.
Despite being 237-2 heading into the final session, Bumrah led India’s response as Australia suddenly found themselves knocked back to 246-5. Akash Deep, who had bowled well throughout the day, finally got some reward for his efforts as he removed Alex Carey with the second new ball, just as the sixth-wicket partnership between the Aussie keeper and Smith began to flourish. Smith remains at the crease, and with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc capable of providing able support, India will remain concerned about leaking too many runs to the back half of Australia’s bowling order.
India will be happy at 311/6 heading into day two in these conditions, especially having lost the toss, but know the threat of Australia touching 400 might well put them in the back seat for the rest of the match. Nevertheless, the focus will certainly be on the batting, as India look for answers against the hard new ball.
While Josh Hazlewood sits out, Scott Boland has a terrific record at the MCG, the Victorian’s home ground, and as does Nathan Lyon. The spinner hasn’t been called for much this series, but he will have noticed and been happy with some of the bite that Jadeja and Washington Sundar were generating. With Starc’s big footmarks also coming into play, India will know there might not be too many spells of respite.
With the game in the balance, it will sway one way or the other on day two. In a rollercoaster match in a rollercoaster series, there is plenty that could happen, making it a can’t-miss day’s play at the MCG.
Here are some pointers to India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2:
- Australia start the day on 311/6 in 86 overs
- Steve Smith is batting on 68 off 111 balls while captain Pat Cummins is at the other end on eight off 17
- Jasprit Bumrah has taken three wickets, two of which came in consecutive overs late on Day 1
When Rohit Sharma was asked by Ravi Shastri whether he will be opening in this match, the Indian captain answered in the affirmative. But then the team sheet showed just a couple of minutes later that Rohit was in at No.3. That sheet was updated during the first session and later showed Rohit as opening the innings after all. At the end of the day's play, India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said that Rohit will "more likely than not" open the innings. And that, folks, is how you complicate an answer to a simple question.
Australia took a gamble by replacing Nathan McSweeney at the top of the order with Sam Konstas. They knew it is a call that will attract all kinds of criticism. Konstas responded by taking a few gambles of his own. He knew he would look like a complete fool if he was out trying to ramp the new ball bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Both those gambles paid off, and the one made by Konstas is especially impressive considering it is him who was in the middle with a record MCG crowd watching him and 11 Indian players breathing down his neck. Whether he was lucky with his gamble or not, the fact remains that everything he did was rooted in a sense of bravery that cannot possibly be limited to the fact that he is just 19 years old. It looks like Australia may have found another David Warner here.
Perhaps Kohli's shoulder-barging Konstas and then looking at him like it was all his fault best summarises just how much India was thrown off their game by the 19-year-old debutant opener. The confrontation, which stemmed from a fiery exchange of words following a heated moment, was halted after timely intervention from Australian opener Usman Khawaja and the on-field umpires. Kohli has now been docked 20 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point
India's playing eleven continues to be a topic of discussion. In the first Test, they were missing Shubman Gill. In this one they have dropped him, instead going for spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar. This is despite the pitch being traditionally seam-friendly, which means India have chosen to shore up their batting instead of strengthening their bowling. The last time India went for tactics consistently was when MS Dhoni was captain and the team didn't fare too well away from home in Tests at the time.

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep
India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep
A debutant threw India off their well laid plans, a veteran got fined for a rather hare-brained attempt at intimidating him, a veteran opener finally managed to get going in an innings where he reaped the rewards of his early patience while a pace spearhead got back his after being taken town early on. All of this happened in a single day's cricket. Boxing Day lived up to its expectations and if that is any indication, the same could happen for the rest of the match. Welcome to Day 2 of the 4th Test at the MCG.