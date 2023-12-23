India vs Australia One-off Test Day 3 Live score: Hosts fall to AUS' short-ball ploy, secure 187-run lead

India vs Australia One-off Test Day 3 Live score: After taking a solid 157-run lead in the first innings with the pair of Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar frustrating the Australia attack with their century stand, India will look to add another fifty more with the hope that they don't ...Read More need to bat again in this game. Australia did have their moment, especially in the second session on Day 2 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, but India had done enough damage on either side with Jemimah Rodrigues, continuing her consistent show in the format, notching up 73. Deepti and Vastrakar tnen tackled the period of chaos for India as their persistence helped India further Australia's misery in the one-off game.

India vs Australia Live Score One-off Test Day 3(BCCI Women-X)