India vs Australia One-off Test Day 3 Live score: Hosts fall to AUS' short-ball ploy, secure 187-run lead
- Dec 23, 2023 10:13 AM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Record for hosts
406 is India's highest score against Australis in Tests, going past their previous best of 377 for eight in Carrara in 2021. Overall, it is their fourth best.Dec 23, 2023 10:10 AM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Final wicket falls!
Another short ball and Renuka Thakur becomes the new victim as Sutherland picks her second wicket for the day. India just add 30 runs to their overnight score, leaving Australia with a target 188. The hosts finish with 406 runs in the first innings.Dec 23, 2023 10:04 AM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Deepti Sharma departs
Persistence of Kim Garth pays as she gets the better of Deepti Sharma, coming around the wicket against the left-hander...great patience. Deepti departs for 78.
IND 402/9 vs Australia (219), lead by 183 runsDec 23, 2023 09:50 AM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: The short-ball ploy works for Sutherland
Adventurous and lucky there for Vastrakar. Another short ball from Sutherland, slower leg cutter though, and Vastrakar looked to pull it over the leg side, but got an edge that carried the ball over the keeper for a boundary. But Sutherland had the last laugh. The short-ball ploy worked as Vastrakar gets dismissed for 47 off 126.
India 396/8 in 123 overs, lead Australia (219) by 177 runsDec 23, 2023 09:46 AM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: New ploy from Aussie pacers
Pace from both ends. No slip for Sutherland. Field is spread put. And the pacers have engaged in a new ploy against this Indian pair, going short of the length.
India 387/7 in 122 overs, lead Australia (219) by 173 runsDec 23, 2023 09:41 AM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the third day of the one-off Test clash between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for further updates!
