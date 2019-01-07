India vs Australia: Michael Clarke hails Virat Kohli as ‘shining light’ of Indian cricket team

Virat Kohli has led the Indian cricket team by example during the ongoing Test series against Australia and the visitors are just a few sessions away from completing a memorable series win on Australian soil.

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke was all praise for the India skipper and he went on to call Kohli the ‘shining light’ of the team because of this captaincy rather than batting in the four-match series where they currently lead 2-1.

“It’s actually quite refreshing to not see him the leading run-scorer and still getting India in positions to win games of cricket. Everyone knows how good a batsman he is. In this Test series, he has been the shining light with regard to his captaincy rather than batting, which is I think a good change for Kohli. It shows how he continues to grow,” Clarke said during the pre-match show.

As things stand, India have scored 622 for 7 in their first innings while Australia were made to follow-on for the first time on home soil in 30 years after being bowled out for 300. The home team were 6 for no loss in their second innings.

They lead 2-1 after victories in Adelaide and Melbourne and are fast closing in on a historic first-ever series win since they first toured Australia in 1947-48.

