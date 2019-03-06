India vs Australia: MS Dhoni receives grand welcome in Ranchi – Watch

All eyes were firmly on home favourite Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the players of India and Australia cricket teams touched down in Ranchi for the third ODI of the series. The hosts are 2-0 ahead in the five-match series courtesy of their wins in Vizag and Nagpur respectively.

Skipper Virat Kohli and his troops will look to take an unassailable 3-0 series lead at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi — the hometown of Dhoni. Although the former India skipper commands respect wherever he goes in the country but whenever he touches down in Ranchi, the sight is something to behold.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a video of Dhoni receiving a warm welcome as they players were making their way out of the airport. The post read: “Ranchi - Look who’s here - @msdhoni #TeamIndia #INDvAUS.”

Earlier, India pulled off an eight-run victory in a low-scoring thriller after all-rounder Vijay Shankar picked two wickets in the final over of the second one-day international on Tuesday.

The Australians needed 11 runs from the last over with two wickets in hand but Shankar kept his nerves to pick a wicket off his first and third balls in Nagpur.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who struck 116 in India’s modest total of 250, asked Shankar to bowl the final over ahead of the regular Kedar Jadhav, and he was rewarded amply for his move.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 16:39 IST