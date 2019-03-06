MS Dhoni to star in docu-drama - Watch teaser

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who is one of the key components for India in the World Cup, is all set to feature in a docu-drama series where he will reveal a secret about him that nobody is aware of. The World Cup winning skipper will appear in streaming platform Hotstar’s docu-drama “Roar of the Lion.”

“Ek kahaani hain, jo aapne ab tak nai suni (There is one story that you are yet to hear),” says the former captain in a teaser which has been released on the streaming platform. “Ye kahaani hai zidd ki (This is the story of determination).”

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Called MSD, Mahi, Captain Cool, Thala and more by the billions of fans that cheer him on and off the field, MSD’s story is known to all. Or so you think! He has another story to tell, one that not even his closest friends know. What is it all about? His toughest moment as a sportsman, cricketer, captain, husband, father or more?”

The seasoned campaigner will feature in his fourth World Cup campaign and remains a trusted ally for Virat Kohli. He has found vocal support in Ravi Shastri in the recent past and his contributions as a team player is always talked about by the Indian players.

“Nobody is good enough to criticise MS Dhoni. If you talk about him, do you even know anything about cricket? Dhoni is like Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. These guys come once in 30-40 years. He is an ornament to the game. He has been the captain of a number one Test team, and has two World Cups to his name,” Shastri had said in a recent interview.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 14:15 IST