India vs Australia: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma among others depart for Australia for ODI series

After a successful campaign in the Test series, the focus not shifts to the upcoming ODI series. India will take on hosts Australia for a three-match affair and the specialists are already on the way.

Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Khaleel Ahmed among others took off for Australia and it is expected that the Indian side will once again be the favourites in the three matches.

The first of the three matches will be held on January 12 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Kedar Jadhav posted the pictures on his social media account along with MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

India’s squad for ODI series against Australia and New Zealand: Virat (Capt), Rohit (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami

With the World Cup in focus, the upcoming ODI series presents Virat Kohli and management to try and identify different players for different roles. Rishabh Pant has been axed from the squad which will put all the attention on MS Dhoni who has not had the best of runs with the bat in the recent past.

Also, there is the number six spot which has not been resolved and this is another area which needs to ironed out before the marquee tournament.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 17:12 IST