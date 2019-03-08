India vs Australia: MS Dhoni’s smart glove work sends Maxwell back - Watch

In the third ODI between India and Australia, veteran wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni again displayed his lightning-quick reflexes to send danger man Glenn Maxwell back to pavilion.

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first. Aaron Finch, who had struggled for runs on this tour, finally got going as he added 193 runs for the first wicket with Usman Khawaja, who went on to score a maiden hundred.

After Finch’s dismissal on 93, Maxwell walked in and threatened to take the match away from India as he hit three sixes and as many fours. But his innings was cut short as a Ravindra Jadeja throw was quickly flicked on by Dhoni to leave him short of the crease.

Maxwell was out for 47 off 31 deliveries.

This is just one in a series of recent Dhoni heroics while fielding, having inflicted several run outs with lightning-quick work behind the stumps.

The veteran was at it once again during the second ODI encounter between India and New Zealand in Mount Maunganui during India’s tour of the country when he dismissed Ross Taylor with a brilliant piece of stumping.

In the 18th over, Kedar Jadhav tricked Taylor with a flipper and his back foot went up in the air for a split second. Dhoni disturbed the stumps in a flash and although he was not quite sure about it, the third umpire gave the decision in his favour.

Three matches later, Dhoni got rid of James Neesham with a sensational run out.

In the 37th over of the Kiwi innings, batsman James Neesham (44 off 32) went for a sweep shot missed the line of a Kedar Jadhav delivery. The ball hit his pads and tricked down the leg side as the Indian players jumped up to appeal, asking for a LBW decision.

Seeing the India players caught up with the appeal, Neesham tried to steal a single and came out of his crease but Dhoni was having none of it as he collected the ball at leg slip and affected a direct hit. Replays showed that the batsman was out of the crease when the bails were dislodged.

India will hope that the veteran keeps his level in the upcoming 2019 World Cup.

