India vs Australia: MS Dhoni takes cheeky dig at his retirement rumours - Watch

MS Dhoni has been at the centre of a lot of debate in the recent times following his dismal show with the bat in 2018. With no fifties and a disappointing strike rate, a lot of experts suggested that he should retire from the sport.

MS Dhoni answered in style as he scored his third successive half century to guide India to a seven-wicket victory in the series-deciding third one-day international against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Dhoni, who was dropped twice in his innings and could have been run out too, made 87 not out as he combined with Kedar Jadhav (61 not out) to guide the tourists home with four balls remaining and complete India’s 2-1 series victory.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, making his first appearance in the series, had earlier finished with a career-best 6-42 to help dismiss Australia for 230 in 48.4 overs.

In the past, people have tried to start rumours about Dhoni’s retirement if he ever took the match ball and this time, it was no different. When Dhoni took the ball from the umpire, there were murmurs among the cricket fans.

However, Dhoni took the match ball after the conclusion of the third ODI and this time, he did not give critics a chance to even think the other way as he handed over the ball to assistant coach Sanjay Bangar soon, also saying that take the ball or else they will say I am retiring.

WATCH: Ye ball le lo nahi toh kahenge retirement le raha hai: #Dhoni after finishing the match on a winning note, handing over the winning ball to Sanjay Bangar. Last when he kept a winning ball, there wr speculations and reports in Media that he was retiring! #MSDian pic.twitter.com/AkBNYfdoc6 — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) January 19, 2019

