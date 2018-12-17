India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon becomes most successful bowler against Virat Kohli in Tests

On a spiteful Perth track, a target of 287 was always going to be a tricky proposition for the Indian side. To make matters worse for the visitors, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara were sent back to the hut in the blink of an eye.

India were under pressure and out walked Virat Kohli. The captain looked assured and along with Murali Vijay tried to calm things down. Tim Paine introduced Nathan Lyon into the attack on a pitch which had substantial turn and bounce. Lyon started his attack by bowling it straight at the captain as Kohli countered the threat by being on the backfoot.

However, Lyon then changed his tactic as he pushed on wide and full and forced the Indian captain to lunge forward to defend. He was playing for the turn, the ball did not and it kissed the outside edge and the ball lobbed to Usman Khawaja at first slip.

This was the seventh time Kohli has been dismissed to Nathan Lyon - which is the most any bowler has got rid of the Indian captain.

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to praise Nathan Lyon and praised his variations and the ability to extract assistance from any type of surface.

Australia have got a very special spinner in @NathLyon421. He has got terrific variations and uses the pace and bounce from the pitch to extract maximum value. #INDvAUS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 16, 2018

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 17:01 IST