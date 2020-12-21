India vs Australia: ‘No advice for him, hope he makes no runs at all’ - Aussie opener Joe Burns’ cheeky remarks on Prithvi Shaw

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 08:52 IST

A lot was spoken about young opening batsman Prithvi Shaw’s poor form and faulty technique during the Indian Premier League 2020. The same criticism has continued since the Indian team has travelled to Australia. In the first Test, Shaw was dismissed for 0 and 4, and after a harrowing 8-wicket defeat in Adelaide, cricket pundits are questioning his place in the team.

If there is anyone who can understand what Shaw is going through, it is Australia opener Joe Burns. The right-handed batsman faced a lot of criticism over his poor show in the Warm-up game prior to the pink-ball Test. With David Warner and Will Pucovski injured, Burns had to play the role of senior opener in the first Test.

While he struggled in the first innings, getting out for 8, he went on to register a half century in the 2nd innings to help his team to an easy eight-wicket win.

Burns was asked to give an advice to his counterpart Shaw and he jokingly said that he would not give him one as he is in the opposition team.

“I wouldn’t give him any advice as I am playing against him. I’m hoping that he makes no runs at all. I actually don’t know what form he is been in. I haven’t been following him,” Burns was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“He is obviously a quality player if he is playing for India. I might give advice at the end of the series, but not after the first game,” Burns added.

Speaking of his performance in the first Test, the batsman said that he felt good after getting back to his rhythm.

“More than anything else, it was nice to get back in the rhythm. Just wanted to get the job done and an amazing day for Australia cricket. We had bowled well in the first inning too but didn’t get any reward,” said Burns.

India and Australia will face each other in the Boxing Day Test at MCG starting this Saturday.