India vs Australia: Numbers reveal playing in AUS brings the best out of Virat Kohli

As the India cricket team gears up for the much-anticipated tour of Australia, all eyes will once again be on skipper Virat Kohli to lead the team to glory with the willow in hand. After scoring runs in South Africa and England, Kohli must have firmly set his sights on a run-filled outing in the land Down Under.

India’s tour will begin with a three-match T20I series, starting November 21, and numbers reveal that Kohli’s record against Australia in the shortest format has been nothing short of surreal. Kohli has played 11 matches against the Aussies and has amassed 423 runs. His average of 60.42 against Australia in T20Is is the third best by any batsman against any opposition.

Kohli is also tied at the top spot with Windies opener Chris Gayle in the list of most 50+ scores against Australia. The striking part is that all of Kohli’s four fifties against Australia have come in the last six innings.

Moreover, Kohli is the only batsman with an average of 60+ (at least 200 runs) against the Aussies, ahead of New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum.

Furthermore, among all the batsmen who have scored more than 200 runs in the land down under, Kohli’s average is the by far the best. A total of 9 batsmen have amassed 200 or more runs in Australia (Including 7 Australians) and Kohli has scored his runs runs at an average of 84. Also, in his last five innings in Australia, he has slammed three half-centuries in the shortest format.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 15:55 IST