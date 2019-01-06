India vs Australia: Rain delays Day 4 start in Sydney Test

Play in the fourth test between Australia and India failed to get underway on schedule at 10 a.m. local time (1100 GMT) on the fourth day on Sunday because of light rain.

The weather forecast indicates that the rain will clear within the hour, leaving overcast but dry conditions for the rest of the day. A huge storm rolled in late Saturday, forcing play to finish half an hour early, and the overcast skies lingered into Sunday.

Play was abandoned some 90 minutes before the scheduled finish on Saturday with Peter Handscomb (28) and Pat Cummins (25) at the crease and Australia on 236 for six, 386 runs behind India’s first innings 622-7 declared.

India need only a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground to win the four-match series.

Australia blew a strong start with yet another top order batting collapse in Sydney Saturday, leaving themselves a mountain to climb to stay in the fourth and final Test against India.

When play was abandoned half an hour early due to rain, they were 236 for six, still 386 behind with Peter Handscomb (28) and Pat Cummins (25) fighting a rearguard action after some soft dismissals plunged the hosts into deep trouble.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 05:03 IST