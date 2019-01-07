India vs Australia: Ravi Shastri trolled for saying Test series win bigger than 1983 World Cup

India’s head coach Ravi Shastri made a big comment after his team won their first-ever Test series in Australia on Monday. Shastri said that the series win is as big as the 1983 World Cup win or even bigger than that.

“I will tell you how satisfying it is for me. World Cup 1983, World Championship of Cricket 1985 – this is as big, or even bigger, because it is in the truest (Test) format of the game. It’s Test cricket, which is meant to be the toughest,” Shastri said on Monday.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Ravi Shastri claims series win ‘as big as 1983 World Cup win if not bigger’ - Watch

Test cricket is the pinnacle format of the sport, but many fans regard the 1983 World Cup as the turning point in Indian cricket. Therefore, a few cricket followers on Twitter decided to let Shastri know about the importance of the World Cup victory.

Don't know who made Ravi Shastri coach of Indian team. He doesn't understand the winning of world cup.



Even after 2019 world cup, he'll say "Winning against Australia was better the claiming world cup"..



"Rubbish guy Shastri is"..#AUSvIND — Aman Bansal (@AmanBansal4u) January 7, 2019

I strongly object to it as any bilateral series can't be compared to a World Cup Victory which comes after a gap & wait of 4 years....Ravi Shastri always makes such childish comments to insult seniors with whom he'd shared the dressing room... — AZAD KUMAR (@azadkum70760561) January 7, 2019

No event can ever beat a 1983 WORLD CUP VICTORY.

Defeating mighty West Indies in the WC final is incomparable.

Ravi Shastri stop kidding✋🏻 #AUSvIND#bordergavaskartrophy #INDvAUS — Jay Jadwani (@diehard_msdian) January 7, 2019

Ravi Shastri to say #ausvsind series win is bigger than 1983 world cup win is hilarious. Momentarily brain fade.. Mate.



Of course this series win in australia is one of the biggest test series win. — Amar Kumar (@Think_Right) January 7, 2019

#IndiaVsAus

Shastri- This win is bigger than 1983 world cup..

People to kohli- pic.twitter.com/DBzjrXrOmC — Monish Hardasani (@Being__bing) January 7, 2019

Shastri: This win is greater than 1983 world cup....

Indians later: pic.twitter.com/CBQcUZCXwh — Arjun hebbar (@Arjunhebbar4) January 7, 2019

2 months back -

Ravi Shastri - This is the best Indian cricket team in last 15/ 20 years

Now - India's victory over Aus in test matches is bigger than Worldcup 1983 win..



Seems like Shastri is a brand ambassador of Royal stag , Whatever Indian team does "Make it large" 😋 — Sheetal Mishra 🌼 (@itssitu) January 7, 2019

‘This is bigger than World Cup 1983 win,’ the Ravi Shastri reacts to India’s maiden Test series win in Australia 😂😬 pic.twitter.com/YLWd4UKkTH — Deepak🇮🇳 (@Deepthosar) January 7, 2019

Ravi Shastri heaped praises on captain Virat Kohli for scripting the historic Test series victory on Australian soil.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Sourav Ganguly praises Virat Kohli & Co on ‘terrific win’, refuses to compare 2003 squad with current team

Ranked as world number one, India lifted the Border Gavaskar Trophy after clinching the four-Test series 2-1. The hosts Australia were bundled out for 300 on the fourth day of the fourth Test, which also forced them to follow-on at home for the first time in 30 years.

“Past is history, future is a mystery. We have won today, I like to live in the present and salute my captain (Virat Kohli) for being the captain of the team that beat Australia for the first time in Australia in a series,” the head coach said in a post-match press conference.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 21:45 IST