 India vs Australia: Ravi Shastri trolled for saying Test series win bigger than 1983 World Cup
India vs Australia: Test cricket is the pinnacle format of the sport, but many fans regard the 1983 World Cup as the turning point in Indian cricket. Therefore, a few cricket followers on Twitter decided to let Shastri know about the importance of the World Cup victory.

cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2019 21:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Ravi Shastri.(Reuters)

India’s head coach Ravi Shastri made a big comment after his team won their first-ever Test series in Australia on Monday. Shastri said that the series win is as big as the 1983 World Cup win or even bigger than that.

“I will tell you how satisfying it is for me. World Cup 1983, World Championship of Cricket 1985 – this is as big, or even bigger, because it is in the truest (Test) format of the game. It’s Test cricket, which is meant to be the toughest,” Shastri said on Monday.

Test cricket is the pinnacle format of the sport, but many fans regard the 1983 World Cup as the turning point in Indian cricket. Therefore, a few cricket followers on Twitter decided to let Shastri know about the importance of the World Cup victory.

Ravi Shastri heaped praises on captain Virat Kohli for scripting the historic Test series victory on Australian soil.

Ranked as world number one, India lifted the Border Gavaskar Trophy after clinching the four-Test series 2-1. The hosts Australia were bundled out for 300 on the fourth day of the fourth Test, which also forced them to follow-on at home for the first time in 30 years.

“Past is history, future is a mystery. We have won today, I like to live in the present and salute my captain (Virat Kohli) for being the captain of the team that beat Australia for the first time in Australia in a series,” the head coach said in a post-match press conference.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 21:45 IST

