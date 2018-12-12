India vs Australia: Ricky Ponting on Australia’s playing XI for second Test at Perth

Australia lost the first Test to India by 31 runs despite a gallant effort from its lower order on the final day at Adelaide. The result has led to a lot of conversations in the Australian media about what should be the ideal playing XI of the hosts for the second Test at Perth.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who had led the hosts to a hard-fought series win over the Indians in 2008-09 has weighed in on the issue. According to Ponting the Australians should not look to make any changes as it will be very reactionary.

“I will just leave it like it is (team and batting order). They decided it was their best XI going into the first Test and our opinion should not just change on the back of one Test.

ALSO READ: Problems aplenty for Australia ahead of Perth Test

“There will be a lot of discussions on social media and other outlets about what Australia can potentially do with their team but I don’t thing there will be any changes,” Ponting said while speaking to cricket.com.au.

There is also a debate going on about Australia’s opening combination. While the left-handed debutant Marcus Harris impressed with his dogged approach, seasoned limited overs batsman Aaron Finch disappointed, mostly with his temperament.

When asked about whether Usman Khawaja should be asked to open, Ponting said that making such a change would unsettle players.

ALSO READ: India’s predicted XI for Perth Test; change expected

“We saw this wicket do a bit off the seam and in the air, look that (switching Finch with Khawaja) will be very reactionary. I think the selectors have made a decision that Finch is the right guy to be opening for Australia. When you start moving guys around you create more uncertainty.”

India and Australia will lock horns at the brand new Optus Stadium in a Test match for the first time. So far the two teams have played 4 times at the WACA Stadium. Australia won three of those matches and lost the one in 2008-09, when India mounted a great comeback after the ‘monkeygate’ controversy.

ALSO READ: Mitchell Johnson offers Starc help ahead of Perth Test

Victory for Virat Kohli and his men at Perth would mean they will take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 4-match series. India last drew a Test series in Australia way back in 2003-4. They are yet to register a series win down under and this being seen as their best chance.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 13:00 IST