India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant part of 2019 World Cup plans, selector explains ODI omission

Rishabh Pant enjoyed a successful Test series in Australia, where India recorded their first series win in 11th attempt spanning 71 years. A win each in Adelaide and Melbourne, sandwiched between a loss in Perth ensured a 2-1 series victory for the visitors.

Pant played a scintillating knock of 159 not out in the Sydney Test to put India in a strong position, but rain came to Australia’s rescue as the match ended in a draw. He amassed 350 runs in the series, second only to the Player of the Series, Cheteshwar Pujara (521 runs).

The youngster also effected 20 dismissals behind the stumps to end a successful campaign. But he failed to make the Indian squad for the three one-day internationals that follow the Test series. The squad for the ODIs was announced in December last year.

Also read: Aussie win will make India invincible

However, chief selector MSK Prasad has revealed that despite Pant’s omission from the ODIs, he remains in the mix for selection in the 2019 World Cup squad.

“There is absolutely no doubt that he is among one of those wicketkeepers [for World Cup]. All the three shortlisted keepers are doing well. He is definitely part of pour World Cup plans. It’s a part of the workload management we are following”, Prasad told India Today in an interview.

Prasad further explained that Pant’s ODI omission is part of his work load management plans as the youngster has been involved in some high-intensity games recently.

“You have seen how many players we are resting these days. This kid has played the T20s and the four high-intensity Tests. Body also takes a wear and tear. He is having a few niggles, he needs to recover. I am sure he will come back much stronger.

“He is the only wicketkeeper to score hundred in England and Australia. We have given him some targets. We have set him he has to finish the matches and come. This Sydney Test match will be a turning point in his career”, Prasad added.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 10:25 IST