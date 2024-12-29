India vs Australia: Rohit and co staring at steep task, look at top-ten highest successful run-chases in Melbourne Tests

The ongoing Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia is turning out to be a thriller at the MCG, in Melbourne. The fourth Border-Gabaskar Trophy Test match is nearing his end, with both sides having a chance to win ahead of Day 5. Day 4 saw Nitish Kumar Reddy resume from 105*, but the all-rounder could add only nine runs more to his knock, eventually falling to Nathan Lyon. Reddy ended up with 114 off 189 balls, as India posted 369 in response to Australia’s first innings total of 474, and trailed by 105 runs. Virat Kohli will be key to India's ambitions on Day 5.(AFP)

The visitors got a strong start in the second innings, removing debutant Sam Konstas early. The 19-year-old opener got a half-century in the first innings, but managed only eight off 18 balls before losing his wicket to Jasprit Bumrah. Konstas’ opening partner Usman Khawaja also failed to build on his half-century from the previous innings, departing for 21 off 65 balls. Meanwhile, Steve Smith, who got his second ton of the series in the first innings, was removed for 13 off 41 balls. Marnus Labuschagne kept the scoreboard ticking, and added to his half-century from the previous innings, with a knock of 70 off 139 balls. Khawaja, Smith and Labuschagne were removed by Mohammed Siraj.

Bumrah struck again to get the wickets to get the key wickets of Travis Head (1), Mitchell Marsh (0) and Alex Carey (2). Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to reach the landmark of 200 wickets in Tests on Day 4. Australia still lead by 333 runs, reaching 228/9 at Stumps, with Lyon (41*) and Scott Boland (10*) remaining unbeaten.

Top-ten highest successful run-chases at the MCG

Ahead of Day 5, let’s take a look at the highest successful run chases at the MCG in international cricket. England have the record for the highest successful run chase in the history of Test cricket at the venue, after chasing down 332 runs in 1928.

Here is the list-

England reach 332/7 in their run-chase of 332 runs (December 29, 1928) England reach 298/4 in their chase of 297 runs (March 1, 1895) South Africa reach 297/4 in their chase of 295 runs (February 6, 1953) Australia reach 287/5 in their chase of 286 runs (March 8, 1929) England reach 282/9 in their chase of 282 (January 1, 1908) Australia reach 260/9 in their chase of 260 runs (December 31, 1951) Australia reach 258/8 in their chase of 258 (February 10, 1961) England reach 237/3 in their chase of 234 (December 29, 1962) Australia reach 231/2 in their chase of 231 (December 26, 2013) England reach 219/2 in their chase of 219 (December 30, 1911)

Ahead of the final day, fans have been left to wonder if Australia will continue batting or will they leave India a target of 334 in 96 overs.