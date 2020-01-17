India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma joins Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag in ODI elite list

cricket

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 15:26 IST

Rohit Sharma became the fourth Indian opener ever to complete 7000 runs in ODIs as he achieved the feat during the second ODI encounter against Australia in Rajkot on Friday. The three other batsmen to reach this milestone were Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag. Rohit looked in good touch against the Australia bowlers and he was finally dismissed by Adam Zampa after scoring 42 off just 44 deliveries. He was close to completing another record but fell just four runs short of reaching 9000 runs in ODIs.

READ: Gambhir has his say on Kohli batting at No. 4 in 1st ODI against Australia

Australia won the toss and decided to send India in to bat in Rajkot..

The visitors have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after a 10-wicket win in the first match at Mumbai. They need just one more win to seal a second consecutive ODI series win in India after its 3-2 victory in March 2019.

India made two changes in a bid to bounce back from the big loss in the previous game. Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the match with a concussion. He was hit on the head while batting in the previous game and didn’t take further part in Mumbai.

READ: Vaughan’s clear message on what ‘underachiever’ India lack in ODIs

Lokesh Rahul will keep wicket in his absence. Manish Pandey comes in to bolster the Indian batting in Pant’s absence. Navdeep Saini is the second change, coming in for pacer Shardul Thakur.

Australia fielded an unchanged lineup in its bid to wrap up the series with a game in hand.

(With agency inputs)