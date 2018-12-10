India vs Australia: Sachin, Sehwag lead applause for Virat Kohli’s team

The Indian team made history in Adelaide when they won the first match of a Test series in Australia for the first time. Virat Kohli’s team beat the home side by 31 runs on Monday.

Chasing 323, the hosts were bowled out for 291 in 119.5 overs shortly before tea on day five with Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami taking three wickets each for a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Rishabh Pant finished with 11 catches, and equalled the record for most dismissals in a Test by a wicketkeeper, sharing it with England’s Jack Russell and South Africa’s AB de Villiers.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara steals show as all-round India record historic win in Adelaide

Here’s a look at how Twitterati reacted to India’s famous win.

What a way to start the series!#TeamIndia never released the pressure. Superb batting by @cheteshwar1 with crucial knocks in both innings, @ajinkyarahane88 in the 2nd innings and excellent contributions by our 4 bowlers. This has brought back memories of 2003. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4gmviaKeCC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 10, 2018

Amazing grit displayed by the Australian lower order, but this is a moment to savour for a long time for Team India. The bowlers gave it everything and let’s just enjoy this and carry the momentum into the Perth Test #AusvInd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 10, 2018

Test Cricket is Best Cricket. Great fight by Australia in the end but India were too good. Winning after being 41-4 in first innings is a special effort. Outstanding Test match for Pujara and great effort from our bowlers. Promises to be a great series #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/PEYzKuBsap — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 10, 2018

Some great fight from Australia, one significant partnership short of getting over the line! Congratulations to India, @cheteshwar1 the real difference. #AUDvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 10, 2018

Congratulations to India 👏🏼 Loved Australia’s fight to the end, need to move on quickly from this loss & prepare for Perth which is a quick turn around. #testcricketisalive — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 10, 2018

Well done India! Great fight by Australia... as I said from the start.. and I don’t feel any different.. India to win the Series 3-0. — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) December 10, 2018

History repeats itself!



In the 2003 Adelaide Test, No. 3 Rahul Dravid won the Player of the Match.

In 2018, No. 3 @cheteshwar1 is named Player of the Match. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/LOnRQNbXyo — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2018

It always seems impossible until it's done! 🦁

What a great victory to hold on to! 🇮🇳💪#AusVsInd pic.twitter.com/DZJcZlz6ux — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 10, 2018

Good win. Onto the next one. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xtqetxM6vm — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 10, 2018

It's been a great first match at the Adelaide Oval! Thank you so much for your wishes. Really delighted with the way we played as team and put up a great fight! On to the next one now! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/xIEe8shsBO — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 10, 2018

Things went too close for comfort for India as Nathan Lyon (38 not out) and Josh Hazlewood (13) put on 42 runs for the last wicket and frustrated the Indian bowling. The sparse crowd at Adelaide Oval cheered every single as the duo edged closer and the odd boundary didn’t help matters.

Finally, things came to a close as Ashwin had Hazlewood caught at second slip in the 120th over to register India’s sixth Test win on Australian soil.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 14:01 IST