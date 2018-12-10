Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 10, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India vs Australia: Sachin, Sehwag lead applause for Virat Kohli’s team

Here’s a look at how Twitterati reacted to India’s famous win against Australia on Monday.

cricket Updated: Dec 10, 2018 14:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs Australia,Sachin Tendulkar,Virender Sehwag
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with captain Virat Kohli after dismissing Australia's captain Tim Paine.(REUTERS)

The Indian team made history in Adelaide when they won the first match of a Test series in Australia for the first time. Virat Kohli’s team beat the home side by 31 runs on Monday.

Chasing 323, the hosts were bowled out for 291 in 119.5 overs shortly before tea on day five with Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami taking three wickets each for a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Rishabh Pant finished with 11 catches, and equalled the record for most dismissals in a Test by a wicketkeeper, sharing it with England’s Jack Russell and South Africa’s AB de Villiers.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara steals show as all-round India record historic win in Adelaide

Here’s a look at how Twitterati reacted to India’s famous win.

Things went too close for comfort for India as Nathan Lyon (38 not out) and Josh Hazlewood (13) put on 42 runs for the last wicket and frustrated the Indian bowling. The sparse crowd at Adelaide Oval cheered every single as the duo edged closer and the odd boundary didn’t help matters.

Finally, things came to a close as Ashwin had Hazlewood caught at second slip in the 120th over to register India’s sixth Test win on Australian soil.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 14:01 IST

tags

more from cricket