 India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar gives his verdict on the Perth wicket
Sachin Tendulkar said that the Perth pitch truly tested the skills of batsmen and bowlers.

Dec 23, 2018
India's Umesh Yadav is hit by a ball from Australia's Mitchell Starc during the Perth Test.(AP)

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined the former cricketers, who believe that the Perth wicket for the second Test between India and Australia shouldn’t have been rated average by the ICC. Tendulkar said that the Perth pitch truly tested the skills of batsmen and bowlers.

Earlier, former India and Australia cricketers Aakash Chopra and Mitchell Johnson were at it on Twitter about the pitch, former Aussie quickie Johnson said that it was a good pitch while Chopra argued differently.

The argument started with Johnson replying to a tweet by Cricket.com.au and then replying to a fan, that is when Chopra got in to present his side and both have since traded verbal blows.

ALSO READ: Aakash Chopra, Mitchell Johnson in Twitter war of words over Perth pitch

Australia’s fast bowler Mitchell Starc also expressed disappointment on ICC’s rating.

“Just as a cricketing fan, it was a bit disappointing to see Perth pitch being rated average. I thought it was a fantastic battle between bat and ball, which is what you want in Test cricket,” Starc said ahead of the Boxing Day Test. For example, playing in MCG last year was pretty docile and the pitch didn’t do anything. You want a contest between bat and ball so that’s going to keep Test cricket alive and get people into the game like in Perth. It was a fantastic battle there and I thought it was a great pitch,” said Starc.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 16:15 IST

