India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar gives his verdict on the Perth wicket

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined the former cricketers, who believe that the Perth wicket for the second Test between India and Australia shouldn’t have been rated average by the ICC. Tendulkar said that the Perth pitch truly tested the skills of batsmen and bowlers.

Pitches play a crucial role, especially in Test cricket. In order to revive Test cricket and generate excitement, we need to provide more pitches like the one at Perth, where the skills of batsmen and bowlers are truly TESTed. This pitch was by no means "Average". — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 23, 2018

Earlier, former India and Australia cricketers Aakash Chopra and Mitchell Johnson were at it on Twitter about the pitch, former Aussie quickie Johnson said that it was a good pitch while Chopra argued differently.

The argument started with Johnson replying to a tweet by Cricket.com.au and then replying to a fan, that is when Chopra got in to present his side and both have since traded verbal blows.

Vihari bowled a bouncer on the ‘first day’ to dismiss a well set Harris. I rest my case 🙌🙏 https://t.co/gELNtmLUuI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 21, 2018

Australia’s fast bowler Mitchell Starc also expressed disappointment on ICC’s rating.

“Just as a cricketing fan, it was a bit disappointing to see Perth pitch being rated average. I thought it was a fantastic battle between bat and ball, which is what you want in Test cricket,” Starc said ahead of the Boxing Day Test. For example, playing in MCG last year was pretty docile and the pitch didn’t do anything. You want a contest between bat and ball so that’s going to keep Test cricket alive and get people into the game like in Perth. It was a fantastic battle there and I thought it was a great pitch,” said Starc.

