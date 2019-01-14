India vs Australia: Series win against India would mean a lot for us - Alex Carey

Australia vice-captain Alex Carey on Monday said that an ODI series win against a top team like India “will mean a lot” considering the hosts’ struggles over the last 12 months. The home side took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a 34-run win in Sydney, and the second ODI will be played in Adelaide on Tuesday.

Pakistan were the last side to lose an ODI series to Australia, 4-1 in January 2017, and thereafter after a tumultuous 2018, wherein they won only 2 out of 18 ODIs, the hosts have started 2019 on a winning note.

“It would mean a lot, it has been a while. I want to see Australia win and being part of it means so much to us every game we play. But to continue to get better every game is probably our biggest process at the moment leading into that World Cup,” said Carey.

“Against India, they’re a really good side so they’re going to look to bounce back pretty quickly, so it’s going to be a great opportunity to stand up tomorrow night, to puff our chests out again and hopefully put another really good performance,” he said.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: MS Dhoni debate - Numbers reveal poor strike rate, poor average harming India

Carey insisted that Australia are not seeing the ongoing contest as a revenge series after the loss in Tests against India. “I think the performance the other night is a really good step in the right direction. If you take a look at our batting performance, we all played well, we all played our role, and then with the ball having them three down early was pretty early. But having to break that big partnership between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma and get over the line was, as a player, was a really amazing feeling out there.”

Carey also talked about rolling things into the World Cup and continuing the winning form.

“I think the other night was a really big step forward and we can improve from that, definitely. Obviously the three quicks that played the Test series and played last series aren’t in this series so it is a really good opportunity for Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson and Peter Siddle who all played really well the other night.

“It was a great opportunity for me too at the top of the order and Peter Handscomb coming back in. If you look across the list, there are so many opportunities for guys to put their hand up and really make a spot their own.” Australia haven’t announced their playing eleven for this second ODI, but no changes are expected after their Sydney win. Carey said that the Adelaide pitch might help spinners, as seen with Rashid Khan’s form in the Big Bash League, and if so, the team management might bring in Adam Zampa.

ALSO READ: Chief selector identifies role for Shubman Gill; says discussions held with Rahul Dravid

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has recovered from gastroenteritis, but probably won’t feature given the hot conditions prevalent here.

“It (the pitch) favours Rashid Khan. But, I think Nathan Lyon bowled really well the other night and obviously, we have got Zampa to go if required. I think it will be quite a nice paced wicket.” Carey, who hails from Adelaide, also talked about his move to open the innings, after having batted in the middle order against South Africa previously.

“I guess at the top there the role is to get us off to a good start and get us past the first ten overs, and then go to work through the middle overs. Working with Aaron Finch up the top, he is so experienced and so calm so to go out there with him to bounce off him it is pretty exciting opening the batting. But I think to have a taste of the middle overs in the last series was a really good experience and to open the batting in one-day cricket. I have done it a bit for South Australia in the Big Bash as well so it is a role I really enjoy,” he said.

The only concern for Australia going into the second ODI is if Glenn Maxwell is batting too low at number seven. Their innings in Sydney was sluggish but Carey denied suggestions that they needed to attack the Indian attack earlier than they did.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 15:38 IST