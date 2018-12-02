India vs Australia: Shane Watson picks his winner ahead of Test series

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson expressed that the upcoming series is India’s best chance to win their first-ever Test series in Australia but it will be incredibly challenging for the visitors to take down the Aussies on their home turf.

“There is a massive home ground advantage for Australia. They haven’t lost too many times in the history in Australia. So while there is no doubt this is India’s best chance to win in Australia, it’s still incredibly challenging to be able to win away,” Watson told India Today

Even though India lost the Test series in South Africa and England, the Indian bowling attack performed brilliantly in both the countries. However, Watson said that it will be a challenge for the Indian bowlers to shine on Australian pitches.

“Compared to South Africa, in Australia, depending upon the way wickets are prepared, it can get very very flat with the kookaburra ball not doing much after the first 10 overs with the new ball. It can be a challenge but India have got one of the strongest pace bowling lineups from a pace point of view. And some variety as well with Bumrah who provides a different angle and different speed. So it will be a good test for the Aussie batsmen,” said Watson.

The 37-year-old believes that even without Steve Smith and David Warner, Australia have the quality to score the required runs for victory.

“There is no doubt it’s a big hole to fill with Smith and Warner missing but there is no doubt that we still have the quality to be able to fill those runs that we need to win. Our bowling attack is still very strong but so is India’s batting line up. Virat is going to play a big part and they have a lot of other incredible batsmen. So their batting stocks are pretty strong. So I think it’s going to be awesome Test series to be able to watch,” said Watson.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 18:37 IST