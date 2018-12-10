India vs Australia: Sourav Ganguly makes series prediction after Virat Kohli and boys clinch Adelaide Test

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes that the Indian team led by captain Virat Kohli will have to fight very hard to win the Test series against Australia..

India took a 1-0 lead against Australia on their soil for the first time in 70 years after clinching a 31-run win in the opening Test after the lower order put up a brave fight on the final day.

Australia’s lower order led by Nathan Lyon had sniffed victory before being eventually bowled out for 291 on the final day.

Congratulating Team India, Ganguly said: “It’s a great win. This will be a hard-fought and highly competitive series. All the matches will be result-oriented.”

Captain Virat Kohli too wanted his side to go for the series win and not be content after winning just a single match.

“We have won the last series in India when we played against Australia. We have come out to have fun, play good cricket, and be positive. Day one went against us, but the way Pujara brought us back into the game, we did not let up again for the remaining four days. This time around we need to learn quicker from our mistakes,” the captain said after the win.

India’s best finish in Australia has been a 1-1 draw under Ganguly in 2003-04.

The second Test of the four-match Test series will begin at Perth from December 14.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 19:16 IST