India vs Australia: Statistical preview of the first ODI in Hyderabad

The Indian cricket team will be looking to bounce back after losing the T20I series when they take on Australia in the first ODI encounter in Hyderabad on Saturday. This will be the last ODI series for the hosts before World Cup 2019 and they will be looking to fine tune their squad ahead of the major tournament.

Earlier this year, India capped their memorable tour of Australia, where they registered their first ever test series victory Down Under, by claiming the three-match ODI series 2-1 in January.

Here’s a look at the Statistical preview of the first ODI in Hyderabad -

4/5: 4 out of 5 previous ODIs at this venue have been won by the team that has won the toss.

6/7: India have won 6 of the last 7 ODIs between the two sides in India.

286: The average first innings score at this venue in ODIs.

100%: Win rate for AUS at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Hyderabad vs IND in 2 ODIs.

o Won by 47 runs in 2007

o Won by 3 runs in 2009

3/5: The team batting first has won 3/5 ODIs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

11/13: ODI series victories for Australia in bilateral series in Asia (consisting of 3+ matches) since 2000.

o The only exceptions are: Vs India in 2013/14 (where AUS lost 2-3) and Vs India in 2017/18 (where AUS lost 1-4).

o This includes a streak of 9 successive bilateral ODI series victories in Asia (3+ match series) from 2001 to 2012.

100: Aaron Finch will be playing his 100th ODI for AUS, if he takes the field vs IND in the first ODI.

2013: The last time Shikhar Dhawan played an ODI against Australia in India.

o In fact, his first 7 ODIs in India were against AUS, since then he hasn’t played a single match against them.

17.87 vs 38.38: Aaron Finch’s average as ODI skipper (17.87) vs his average as a player (38.38).

82.89 vs 51.29: Virat Kohli’s average as ODI skipper (82.89) vs his average as a player (51.29).

5/5: Virat Kohli has converted each of his last 5 ODI fifties to centuries at home: -

o 121 vs NZ, Mumbai, 2017

o 113 vs NZ, Kanpur, 2017

o 140 vs WIN, Guwahati, 2018

o 157* vs WIN, Vizag, 2018

o 107 vs WIN, Pune, 2018

77: Dhawan-Sharma needs 77 runs to complete 1000 runs for the opening wicket vs AUS in ODIs.

10: Ravindra Jadeja is 10 runs away from completing 2,000 ODI runs.

o He will become the 26th all-rounder with the double of 2,000 ODI runs and 150 wickets and 3rd Indian after Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar.

92: More runs for MS Dhoni to reach 17,000 runs across formats.

o He will be the 6th Indian to this landmark after Tendulkar (34,357), Dravid (24,208),Kohli (19,409), Ganguly (18,575) & Sehwag (17,253).

o His split is as follows: Tests – 4,876; ODIs – 10,415; T20Is – 1,617.

103: Runs for Rohit Sharma to reach 3,000 ODI runs in India.

o He will be the 9th Indian to this landmark after Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Yuvraj, Dravid, Ganguly, Azharuddin & Sehwag.

121.64: Glenn Maxwell’s strike rate in ODIs, the highest by any player in this format (min.

2000 runs).

16: More fours for Virat Kohli to reach 1,000 fours in ODIs.

o He will be the 12th player overall and the fourth Indian after Tendulkar (2016), Sehwag (1132) & Ganguly (1122) to this landmark.

121.00: MSD’s batting average in 2019, the best by any batsman in 2019 (min. 5 innings)

6/122: Shikhar Dhawan has been at the striker’s end at the beginning of an innings just 6 times in his career: He’s been at the non-striker’s end 116 times overall.

4: Jason Behrendorff has dismissed Dhawan in 4 times in 7 International matches, the most by any Australian bowler.

