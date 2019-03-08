India vs Australia: Statistical preview of the third ODI in Ranchi

After clinching two close matches, the Indian team will certainly look to seal the deal in the third ODI against Australia in Ranchi on Friday. India who won the first two ODIs by six wickets and eight runs, will hope that they can taken an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the next match.

MS Dhoni, who is currently in the twilight of his career, could play his last ODI at his homeground. Here’s a look at the statistical preview of the third ODI in Ranchi -

2/3: 2 out of 3 previous completed ODIs at this venue have been won by the team chasing.

7/8: Australia have won the toss in 7 of the last 8 ODIs between these two sides.

9/11: India have won 9 of the last 11 ODIs between these two sides.

8/9: India have won 8 of the last 9 ODIs between the two sides in India.

249: The average first innings score at this venue in ODIs.

3: Maxwell needs 3 more wickets to complete 50 ODI wickets

4: Zampa needs 4 more wickets to complete 50 ODI wickets.

11/13: ODI series victories for Australia in bilateral series in Asia (consisting of 3+ matches) since 2000. The only exceptions are: vs India in 2013/14 (where AUS lost 2-3) and vs India in 2017/18 (where AUS lost 1-4). This includes a streak of 9 successive bilateral ODI series victories in Asia (3+ match series) from 2001 to 2012.

18.00 vs 38.38: Aaron Finch’s average as ODI skipper (18.00) vs his average as a player (38.38).

82.77 vs 51.29: Virat Kohli’s average as ODI skipper (82.77) vs his average as a player (51.29).

6/6: Virat Kohli has converted each of his last 6 ODI fifties to centuries at home: -

1. 121 vs New Zealand, Mumbai, 2017

2. 113 vs New Zealand, Kanpur, 2017

3. 140 vs West Indies, Guwahati, 2018

4. 157* vs West Indies, Vizag, 2018

5. 107 vs West Indies, Pune, 2018

6. 113 vs Australia, Nagpur,2019

73%: India win 73% of the time whenever Kedar Jadhav is involved in a partnership of 50+ runs (11 out of 15 prior instances).

85.19 %: 85.19 % of Kedar Jadhav’s ODI wickets are batsmen batting in the top-6 (23/27).

60.83: Kedar Jadhav’s batting average at #6, the highest by any to have scored 500+ ODI runs at that position. Michael Bevan is next with an average of 56.71.

73: Dhawan-Sharma needs 73 runs to complete 1000 runs for the opening wicket vs Australia in ODIs.

27: More runs for Virat Kohli to reach 4,000 runs as ODI skipper. He will be the 12th ODI skipper to this landmark. He will be the 4th Indian to this landmark after MS Dhoni (6641), Mohammad Azharuddin (5239) and Sourav Ganguly (5104).

33: More runs for MS Dhoni to reach 17,000 runs across formats. He will be the 6th Indian to reach this landmark after Tendulkar (34,357), Dravid (24,208), Kohli (19,453), Ganguly (18,575) and Sehwag (17,253). His split is as follows: Tests – 4,876; ODIs – 10,474; T20Is – 1,617.

30: MS Dhoni has aggregated just 30 runs in 3 innings across formats at the JSCA International Complex, Ranchi. He averages 21 in ODIs at this venue and strikes at 48.83.

66: Runs for Rohit Sharma to reach 3,000 ODI runs in India. He will be the 9th Indian to this landmark after Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Yuvraj, Dravid, Ganguly, Azharuddin & Sehwag.

119.62: Glenn Maxwell’s strike rate in ODIs, the highest by any player in this format (min. 2000 runs).

100.33: MSD’s batting average in 2019, the third-best by any batsman in 2019 (min. 300 runs) after Faf du Plessis’ 108.00 & Chris Gayle’s 106.00.

