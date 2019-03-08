India vs Australia: He is like an older brother for everyone, says KL Rahul on MS Dhoni’s presence in the dressing room – Watch

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been a very inspirational figure in the Indian dressing room for many years. As he gets ready to play another ODI in his hometown Ranchi, his teammate KL Rahul spoke about the importance of the wicketkeeper-batsman’s presence in the dressing room. India are set to take on Australia in the third ODI on Friday.

“For youngsters and everybody, we know that he’s our go-to man. If we have any problem related to cricket or any personal problem, we can always speak to him. He’s like an older brother for everybody in the team. He brings a lot of calm to the dressing room and we love having him around,” said Rahul.

MUST WATCH - The @msdhoni aura in Ranchi 😎😎



In this video capsule, we try to capture the euphoria around MS Dhoni in the dressing room & his aura in his hometown in Ranchi - by @28anand



Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal expressed that there’s only one person that everyone talks about in Ranchi and that person is none other than Dhoni.

“If you go anywhere in the city, there’s only person you will hear about and that person is MS Dhoni. There are posters of him everywhere and everyone wants to meet him,” said Chahal.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s final homecoming forms a poignant subplot of an utterly dominant Indian team’s quest for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

A 3-0 lead will be a perfect parting gift for Ranchi’s favourite son, who, in all likelihood, will be seen wearing the India Blues for the last time at his home ground.

