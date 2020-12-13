India vs Australia: Steve Smith enjoys ‘little downtime’ ahead of first Test

cricket

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 21:21 IST

The highly-anticipated Day/Night Test between India and Australia is currently is set to begin from Thursday next week and the excitement just keeps on building. A lot is expected from the encounter which promises a close contest between two of the best teams. India had lifted the prestigious Border-Gavaskar trophy the last time they had travelled Down Under in 2018/19, and this is a chance for the Australia to get some revenge.

One of the key players missing from the series last time was Steve Smith. The batsman was serving the 12-month ban he had received for his role in the ball-tampering scandal of 2018 that had rocked Cricket Australia.

Even when preparing for a Test match it’s important to have a little downtime and switch off, even if it’s just for an hour over your Sunday morning coffee. This is not something that comes easy to me as I find it hard to stop visualising the game or shadow batting! #balance pic.twitter.com/jQZ6GiDHmv — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) December 13, 2020

Ahead of the Adelaide Test, Smith said that it is important for the players to unwind and spend some time away from the game. Smith also said that it is difficult for him to do as well.

Along with the tweet, the Aussie star also shared an image of himself reading a book.

India skipper Virat Kohli will be playing just the first Test against Australia and then he will return home as he has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

(With inputs from ANI)