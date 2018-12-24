India vs Australia: Ten records Virat Kohli can break in Boxing Day Test

The Boxing Day Test between India and Australia is just round the corner and with the four-match series tied at 1-1, this match holds a special significance to both sides. The match is also quite special for India skipper Virat Kohli who will be looking to end 2018 on a high after dominating most of the headlines this year.

Kohli top-scored in the three-match series against South Africa at the start of this year with 286 runs, before registering a record-hauling 593 runs in the contest against England in summer. In Australia, he did not start well but went on to score his 25th Test century en route to his patient score of 123 runs of 257 balls in Perth.

Here’s a look at the ten records Virat Kohli can break in Boxing Day Test -

Virat Kohli is only 181 runs away from becoming the highest run-getter in a year across formats. He is at 2653 runs in 2018 which is 180 runs away from the record holder Ricky Ponting (2833 in 2005).

A century in the Boxing Day Test will help Virat Kohli equal Sachin Tendulkar’s world record of 12 international tons in a calendar year - a record he scripted in the year 1998. Kohli slammed five Test centuries and six ODI centuries.

The triple-figure mark will also help Kohli equal the record of Gavaskar’s eight Test centuries against Australia - which is the second-most by an Indian batsman after Sachin’s tally of 11.

Kohli stands 82 runs away from overhauling legend Rahul Dravid to become highest-scoring Indian Test batsman on overseas soil in a calendar year. Kohli amassed 1065 runs with his domination in South Africa and England. Dravid presently sits atop on the list with his feat of 1137 runs in overseas Test matches in 2002.

Kohli requires 156 runs more in the two innings at MCG to overhaul Graeme Smith’s tally of 1212 runs (in 20 innings made in 2008) to not just become the highest-scoring Test skipper in overseas soil in a calendar year, but also the top-scoring Test batsman away from home ever, in a year.

Kohli will equal West Indies great Gary Sobers in the all-time list of most Test hundreds if he can score a hundred at the MCG. That will make him the joint 12th in the overall list which is topped by Sachin Tendulkar.

If Virat Kohli can score a hundred at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, it will be his 5th in Australia and as a result, he will surpass Clive Lloyd’s record of four Test centuries by a visiting captain in Australia.

Virat Kohli is 123 runs away from becoming 2nd highest run-scoring visiting captain in Australia.With 626 runs in Australia, Kohli is currently behind Clive Lloyd (1301), Graeme Smith (748) and Archie MacLaren (709).

One more Test victory for Kohli outside Asia will make him the joint-most successful Indian skipper.Kohli has skippered India to 5 victories outside Asia currently - only Sourav Ganguly (with 6) has done it more often.

One more century for Virat Kohli will make him the outright third-most prolific international century-maker. Kohli has 63 tons, joint-third with Kumar Sangakkara; Only Ricky Ponting (71) & Sachin Tendulkar (100) have more.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 17:55 IST