MS Dhoni returns to T20I squad for New Zealand tour, full strength squad announced for Australia & NZ ODIs

MS Dhoni is back in the fold for T20 internationals as the former captain was named in the squad for the T20 international series against New Zealand. India will travel to New Zealand after finishing their assignments in Australia. Dhoni was not part of the T20I squad that played against West Indies and Australia.

The selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India also announced full strength squads for the one-day international series against Australia and New Zealand. The team management is expected to use these two series to narrow down their playing XI in a World Cup year. There were no major surprises in the squad.

Dhoni did not have a good outing against England and as a result, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik were given an opportunity against the Windies and the Aussies in cricket’s shortest format.

Here are the full squads

India squad for ODI series against Australia and New Zealand: Virat, Rohit, KL Rahul, Shikhar, Rayudu, DK, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami

India’s squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Virat, Rohit, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 17:23 IST