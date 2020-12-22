e-paper
India vs Australia: Test match batting is all about correct technique and temperament, says Mohammad Kaif on India’s Adelaide horror show

India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli’s dour resistance had propelled India to a fighting total in the first innings and the same was expected in the second.

cricket Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 11:45 IST
India's Virat Kohli, center, shakes hands with Australian players on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Australia won the match. (AP Photo/David Mariuz)
India's Virat Kohli, center, shakes hands with Australian players on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Australia won the match. (AP Photo/David Mariuz)
         

It will take a lot of time to forget what happened on the third afternoon of the Adelaide Test. India’s first ever day-night Test in Australia ended in despair as the team recorded its lowest ever Test score of 36/9. India were on the ascendancy at the end of the first two days of the match, having taken a 53-run lead despite a horrific performance on the field, that saw them drop several catches.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli’s dour resistance had propelled India to a fighting total in the first innings and the same was expected in the second. What transpired though was unimaginable for cricket watchers across the globe as Indian batsmen were annihilated by Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

The abject surrender reminded many of the days when India were minnows in world cricket. For a cricketing powerhouse to collapse like they did was unthinkable.

Before the start of the match there was a lot of talk about the behaviour of the pink ball under lights and there was Fear that Indian batsmen will struggle to cope with the swing and movement when the lights come on.

But the massacre took place in broad daylight and that is what was touched upon by former India batsman and cricket pundit Mohammed Kaif, who stressed on the need for correct technique and temperament in Test cricket in his recent tweet.

“36/9 came on a bright sunny Adelaide morning and not at twilight as many feared. Pink or red ball, Test match batting is all about correct technique and temperament. Limited over games or limited time at nets can’t prepare you for a Test,” Kaif wrote on Twitter.

 

Question marks have been raised about the ability of players like Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha to face the quality of attack that Australia has. Mayank Agarwal, who opened the batting along with Shaw, struggled too.

Kohli, Pujara and Rahane did the bulk of the scoring in the first innings but even they failed to fire in the second. With Kohli leaving for India, stand-in-captain Ajinkya Rahane has a lot to think about both his team composition and his own batting.

He has struggled for runs in international cricket for some time now and it will be interesting to see how he can motivate the team after a shock like this.

