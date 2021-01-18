India vs Australia: ‘The boy has become a man,’ Virender Sehwag, Ian Bishop hail Mohammed Siraj
- India vs Australia: Mohammed Siraj, playing only his third Test, finished with 5/73, which made him the first Indian bowler to claim a five-for at the Gabba since Zaheer Khan’s 5/95 in 2003.
Mohammed Siraj picked up the first-ever five-wicket-haul of his international career as he and Shardul Thakur combined to grab five wickets which bowled Australia out for 294 in their second innings of the fourth Test against India in Brisbane. Siraj, playing only his third Test, finished with 5/73, which made him the first Indian bowler to claim a five-for at the Gabba since Zaheer Khan’s 5/95 in 2003.
Siraj’s efforts were lauded by many former cricketers, including Virender Sehwag and West Indies great Ian Bishop. Sehwag was highly impressed by the coming of age of Siraj, who, from being a Test debutant not too long ago, led India’s bowling attack in Brisbane in the absence of senior pros Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin, all of whom were out injured. Sehwag credited India’s youngsters for stepping up remarkably and added that it will be fitting if India are to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
"The boy has become a man on this tour. Siraj, leader of the attack in his first Test series and he has led from the front. The way newcomers have performed for India on this tour will be etched in memories for a long, long time. Will be fitting if they retain the trophy," Sehwag tweeted.
Bishop, on the other hand, pointed out that although nothing can compensate for the loss of Siraj’s father, picking up a five-wicket-haul – after which Siraj got emotional and looked towards the heavens – is a consolation for the 26-year-old, who’s shown tremendous hard throughout the series.
"It’s no consolation, or small consolation. But given Mohammed Siraj lost his dad while in Australia and choose to stay on tour, you have to feel very pleased for him that he has ended the series with his first 5 wicket haul in test cricket," Bishop tweeted.
