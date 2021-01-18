India vs Australia: Mohammed Siraj claims maiden Test five-wicket-haul, ends India's 17-year-long wait
- Mohammed Siraj, who had a promising start to his Test career with five wickets in Melbourne, led from the front and claimed his maiden five-wicket-haul in Tests.
Two Test matches ago, Mohammed Siraj made his debut for India in the format. However, following injuries to all three senior India pacers – Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and more recently Jasprit Bumrah – the 26-year-old was thrusted into the role of India's leader of the bowling attack. At Brisbane, he led a unit comprising Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan and Navdeep Saini all of whom had a combined experience of two Tests before this.
Also Read | 4th Test, Ind vs Aus, Day 4 Highlights
On Monday, Day 4 of the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Siraj, who had a promising start to his Test career with five wickets in Melbourne, playing only his third Test match, claimed his maiden five-wicket-haul in Tests. He grabbed 5/73 and along with Thakur, who contributed with 4/61, helped India bowl Australia out for 294 in the second innings.
Siraj, who grabbed 1/77 in the first innings, bowled full throttle and was rewarded handsomely. He squared up Marnus Labuschagne who nicked behind for his first wicket, before having Matthew Wade caught down leg three balls later. After lunch, he dismissed top-scorer Steve Smith out caught at gully for his third before turning his focus on Australia’s tail.
Also Read | Smith surpasses Sachin, Sehwag, becomes quickest to reach 7500 Test runs
As India looked to bowl Australia out quickly after tea, Siraj removed Mitchell Starc out caught at mid-off where Saini held on to a comfortable catch. With Siraj and Thakur picking up four each at that stage, it was just a matter of time before one of them registered his maiden five-for. As it turned out, Siraj got the landmark as Josh Hazlewood played the ramp shot straight down Thakur’s throat at third man.
With this, Siraj not only produced his career-best figures, but became only the fifth Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a Test match in Brisbane. Before him, former spinners Erapalli Prasanna and Bishan Singh Bedi were the first two Indian bowlers to do so in Brisbane. Prasanna had picked up 6/104 in 1968, before Bedi claimed 5/55 nine years later in 1977.
India would have to wait for another 26 years, but former left-arm fast bowler Zaheer Khan did so in 2003. Zaheer finished with 5/95 in a famous Test which India drew. It was the same match where Sourav Ganguly saved India the blushes by scoring a handsome 144. For 17 years, no India bowler picked up five in an innings, before on Monday, Siraj produced a magnificent effort to end the wait.
Siraj’s effort made him only the sixth visiting fast bowler to claim a five-for in Brisbane. England’s Harold Larwood in 1928, Ken Shuttleworth in 1970, Graham Dilly in 1986 and Allan Mullaly in 1998 had gotten there along with Graeme Labrooy of Sri Lanka.
After Kapil, haven't seen a batsman open his arms like he did: Jadeja on batter
India vs Australia: Former batsman Ajay Jadeja has made a pretty bold claim, saying the free-flowing batting of one of India's batsmen from the current squad is probably the most effective he's seen by any India batsman since the legendary Kapil Dev.
Brisbane Test: India need 324 to win after Siraj claims maiden Test five-for
India vs Australia: Siraj's 5/73 coupled with another fine piece of fast bowling from Shardul Thakur (4/61), helped India bowl Australia out for 294 in their second innings, which set India 328 to win.
'Your all-round performance has kept the Test series alive'
Ind vs Aus: 'The boy has become a man,' Sehwag, Bishop hail Mohammed Siraj
India vs Australia: Mohammed Siraj, playing only his third Test, finished with 5/73, which made him the first Indian bowler to claim a five-for at the Gabba since Zaheer Khan's 5/95 in 2003.
Siraj claims maiden Test five-wicket-haul, ends India's 17-year-long wait
4th Test, Day 4 Highlights: Siraj shines as India need 324 runs to win at Gabba
Brisbane Test - Tomorrow it will be about bowling in good areas: Smith
Smith surpasses Sachin, Sehwag, becomes quickest to reach 7500 Test runs
Will be available to play for Pakistan again once Misbah and Co leave: Amir
Jharkhand prevail over Hyderabad in super over
England beats Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in 1st test
England ensured it didn't have any more hiccups in erasing the remaining 36 required on the last day after Sri Lanka had set up a tricky 74-run target on a turning wicket.
Baroda beat Gujarat by 12 runs, go into knockouts unbeaten
'Why hasn't he done certain things?' Shane Warne on Tim Paine's captaincy
Pant sings Hindi version of 'Spiderman' song on 4th day of Brisbane Test - WATCH
