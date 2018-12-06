India vs Australia: The game is wide open at this stage - Sachin Tendulkar

India did not get off to a bright start and were reduced to 86 for 5 at one stage. However, a gritty century by Cheteshwar Pujara pushed Indian to a respectable total of 250 at the end of the day’s play.

“I would say it is a decent total because there is enough turn. Ashwin will also come into play. It is not an easy wicket to bat on. Sometimes when you are seeing it on TV, it doesn’t look like it is doing a lot. But when I batted in the first and second sessions, I felt it wasn’t easy to bat on and with our fast bowlers, I will share my experience of what line and length to bowl on this pitch. It is the grass. The oddball is skidding on and the oddball is holding a bit more from the grass. I would say it is kind of a two pace and it is not easy to bat,” he said at the end of the day’s play.

ALSO READ: Tendulkar, Laxman praise Cheteshwar Pujara on Twitter for his ‘gritty’ Adelaide ton

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar too agreed with Pujara and believed that the new ball on day 2 will be crucial to the eventual result of the match.

The game is wide open at this stage. The way the new ball is used in Australia in the first 15-20 overs is extremely crucial and could very well have an impact on which way this Test could go. #INDvAUS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 6, 2018

Tendulkar tweeted: The game is wide open at this stage. The way the new ball is used in Australia in the first 15-20 overs is extremely crucial and could very well have an impact on which way this Test could go.

The Indian bowlers have been brilliant in the recent past and have gained rave reviews for their performances in South Africa and England and will hold the key if India are to make a comeback in this Test match.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 22:12 IST