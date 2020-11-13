India vs Australia: ‘They’ve got a real synergy’ - Langer opens up on possible opening combination for Adelaide Test

cricket

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 16:04 IST

The cricket world is gearing up for the big series between India and Australia which is set to begin from November 27. The highly anticipated duel will begin with the limited overs series as the two sides will compete in three-match ODI and T20I series to get the ball rolling.

But the major action begins on December 17 with the start of the four-match Test series which is undoubtedly the centrepiece of this marquee tour. The last time India travelled to Australia, they came back victorious after claiming their maiden Test series win on Australian soil.

A lot has changed since then as the hosts have now got their dynamic duo of David Warner and Steve Smith back in the ranks. As the Aussies start preparing for the Indian Test, the spotlight is firmly on who would partner Warner at the top of the order after exciting young talent Will Pucovski was named in the Test squad.

Joe Burns, who has been the regular opener in Tests along with Warner, hasn’t had the best of starts to the domestic first-class season and Pucovski’s meteoric rise has led to speculation about whether Burns will retain his spot in the playing XI for the opening Test in Adelaide, which is going to be the first day-night Test between the two teams.

Australian head coach Justin Langer spoke about the issue at length in a recent interaction with the media and he seems to hint that Burns will hold on to his spot for now.

“Will Pucovski is doing everything that’s humanly possible to play that first Test, and that’s something we have to weigh up; we should (also) never underestimate the job the guys have done to get us to where we are, and that philosophy and attitude has been a really strong part of the success of Australian cricket for a long time,” Langer said.

“We went through a period where there was lots of ins and outs, and in my view, we should back the guys in there. That can change, but it’s a pretty strong philosophy to stick to.

“Last time we played Test cricket, we loved the combination of Joe Burns and David Warner. They’ve got a real synergy, they work well together, so at this point I’d say that’ll remain the same.” he added.

India would look to make a good start to the series as it will be the last match played by their captain Virat Kohli on this tour. Kohli will return home thereafter for the birth of his first child with wife Anushka Sharma.

The good news for India though is veteran Rohit Sharma has been included in the Test squad after initially being kept on the waiting list due to an injury concern.