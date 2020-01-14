India vs Australia: ‘Think that’s why he can’t get the swing’ - Irfan Pathan tries to understand Mitchell Starc’s new action

cricket

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 15:24 IST

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan knows a thing or two about getting the ball to swing in the air. During the first ODI against Australia, Irfan took to Twitter where he analysed the bowling action of Mitchell Starc and said that since the left-armer tweaked his loading up, he has not been able to get the ball to swing. Irfan wrote: ‘There is a change in the LOADING in his bowling action for some reason and I think that’s the reason #starc isn’t getting the swing, on the contrary the other end #cummins able to move the ball with repetitive action..’

There is a change in the LOADING in his bowling action for some reason and I think that’s the reason #starc isn’t getting the swing,on the contrary the other end #cummins able to move the ball with repetitive action... #INDvsAUS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 14, 2020

Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl first on a true Wankhede surface. “Looks like a reasonably good wicket. Hopefully, there will be some dew later.There was a lot of dew yesterday when we trained. That’s the part of our decision. The feeling is very good. We haven’t played ODIs since our WC semi-finals. Lot of guys have been playing Tests and BBL. So, they are pretty confident coming into this format. The guys are pretty confident. I think the guys that have come in, have done well when they have played. Having all the quicks available is not something we have had for some time. We are going with two spinners,” he said at the toss.

Starc struck early as he got rid of Rohit Sharma who mistimed an attempted lofted drive and offered a simple catch to David Warner at mid off.

ALSO READ: From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli - Matthew Hayden explains what makes India vs Australia rivalry special

“Bombay is a great wicket to play cricket. If you do your skills well in the first or second half, you get results. We are pretty happy with the toss. At home, I don’t think any other team has else challenged so much. The last time they came here, they won the series and that too after losing the first two games. We know against Australia we have to be on top of our game. It is a challenge everytime you play them, whether it is in Australia or at home. Quality sides will challenge you everywhere. We are very excited to take on a side like Australia,” Indian captain Virat Kohli said at the toss.